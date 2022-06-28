The stars of the new movie ‘Barbie’ stop by ‘Houston Life’

Hi there! My name is Adonis. I am a 9-month-old Goldendoodle. My mommy gave me my name because in Greek mythology, Adonis means “handsome young man.” Have you ever seen a more handsome Goldendoodle than me?! No matter where I am, I feel like I’m being chased by paparazzi. People are always petting me and taking pictures. While my mom is at work, I love to watch TV. My all-time favorite show is Our Planet. For all my fellow dogs – if you haven’t seen it, be sure to check it out. I also love playing with all my toys and stealing my mommy’s socks. My favorite time of the day is when she comes home from work. That’s when we go on our daily walk, and she showers me with love and kisses. I’m one lucky dog! Follow me on Instagram @adonisyzman to stay tuned in.

