ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The stars of the new movie ‘Barbie’ stop by ‘Houston Life’

By email
Click2Houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Houston Life” team is celebrating the new “Barbie”...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

From Broadway to Fatherhood: Local couple share their surrogacy journey

HOUSTON – Social media stars and dads, The Broadway Husbands, joined us in the studio alongside their son, Maverick. The couple formed by Bret Shuford and Stephen Hanna chatted about using their popular social media platforms to help others navigate and celebrate LGBTQ+ parenthood. Don’t miss their complete interview...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Rockets dancer shows off her moves on NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’

HOUSTON – Fresh off her run on NBC’s hit competition show “Dancing With Myself, “a local Rockets dancer brings her moves to Houston Life. Sydney Ying, one of 12 contestants featured in episode 3, joined us in the studio for a chance to get to know her and even show Derrick and Courtney a cool dancing routine.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Meet the 3 Houston Women Competing for Miss Plus America

What started as a swimsuit competition to draw tourists to Atlantic City in the 1920s became a cultural cornerstone: what we now know as beauty pageants. As they have evolved, these events offer a glittering spectacle featuring statuesque women and replete with extravagant gowns, talent shows, questionnaires, physical fitness tests, judges, and, of course, a tiara for the last contestant standing. Michael Caine’s character in Miss Congeniality sums up the pageant microcosm when he says, “Smilers wear a crown; losers wear a frown.”
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

New star-studded, San Antonio-backed movie sends viewers on a Wild West murder mystery

Movie producer Kelly Frazier is a Western kind of gal. Born and raised in Houston, the former music-video producer (she's worked with such country artists as Shania Twain, George Jones, and Billy Ray Cyrus) has been working almost exclusively in the genre of cowboy fiction. "I did about seven Westerns in a row, which are always the most fun to shoot," Frazier, who's been in the business ("scarily enough," she says) for 30 years, tells CultureMap.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Click2Houston.com

What’s your style: 3 bedroom design trends to follow

HOUSTON – Does your bedroom need a style makeover?. Find some inspiration with help from Maria Sotolongo with 50 Floor. All month long, 50 Floor has a special offer for Houston Life viewers – 60% off installation on all carpet, hardwood, laminate and vinyl. To learn more call...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Caribbean Fest 2022 is back, bigger than ever

HOUSTON - The 20th Annual Houston Caribbean Fest is celebrating with five days of Caribbean culture & cuisine. You can enjoy live performances, Caribbean food, dance, music, and so much more. Indulge and experience the flavors of Jamaica, St. Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Granada, and many more. The five-day...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Roaming#Plastic#Film Star#Houston Life
houstoncitybook.com

Here’s Where to Catch Dinner and a Show this Fourth of July!

IF YOU DON’T have a view of the many fireworks displays around town on July 4, these spots are celebrating Independence Day with dinner, brunch, live music, deals, drinks and a seat to Houston’s spectacularly lit-up sky show. POST Houston. After grabbing a nosh downstairs from the sprawling...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Houston Bucket List Part 6 - Go Fishing, Go Walking and Go Texan

Twice in the last decade, we at the Houston Press have compiled our list of the 100 things every Houstonian must do. The first list was nearly 10 years ago and limited to a very small radius around the city (30 miles). In 2017, we expanded it to include distances slightly farther away — up to 100 miles — given at how much is so close to us. How can we exclude the Gulf of Mexico?
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox26houston.com

Houston’s longest-running BBQ restaurant shows no sign of slowing down

HOUSTON - Pizzitola’s has been cranking out East Texas-style barbecue since 1935, making it one of the longest-running establishments of its kind in the Houston area. Back when John Davis and his wife Leila opened the restaurant it was called Shepherd Drive BBQ, and it was one of only a handful of Black-owned businesses in town. Davis built two brick pits by hand, which he used to cook his briskets. They are still in use today.
HOUSTON, TX
territorysupply.com

15 Fantastically Free Things to Do in Houston, Texas

You don’t have to empty your wallet to have fun in Houston. Like any other big city, there are plenty of ways you can spend your money in Houston to have a good time like say trying to eat and drink your way through the diverse culinary scene, or shopping the hundreds of stores at The Galleria mall. By all means, ball out if you want to, but you should know that there are also lots of local activities and attractions that represent what makes Houston unique and are completely free to the public.
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

The 14 Best Ice Cream Shops in Houston

It’s a well known fact that Houston is hot. So, ice cream is not only a summertime essential, it’s pretty much necessary to living a cool Houston life year-round. Fortunately, there are a bunch of awesome craft creameries dotted around our sprawling metropolis. From local darlings using local ingredients and out-of-towners we surprisingly ain’t mad at to one game-changer selling its pints out in under a minute, we’ve got the double scoop on the city’s finest ice cream shops. Here’s where you’ll want to head to keep cool and get your ice cream fix in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Houston Is America’s Modern Fried Chicken Capital

Appreciating the crunchy goodness that is fried chicken is universal. But in Houston, options for the “Gospel Bird” abound like nowhere else. I’ll wager that no other city’s offerings can compare with the caliber of crispy, craggy, juicy poultry on display in the Bayou City. And I’m not alone.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Houston's Best Sandwiches: Grilled Ribeye Steak Sandwich at Eats' Mesquite Grill

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!. Hempstead Highway between the North Loop and the Beltway can be a rather depressing stretch of local roadway. The one route to Austin from Houston before there was a Highway 290 is still dotted with roadside motels and shadowed by the train tracks that head off into West Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Adonis, age 9 months

Hi there! My name is Adonis. I am a 9-month-old Goldendoodle. My mommy gave me my name because in Greek mythology, Adonis means “handsome young man.” Have you ever seen a more handsome Goldendoodle than me?! No matter where I am, I feel like I’m being chased by paparazzi. People are always petting me and taking pictures. While my mom is at work, I love to watch TV. My all-time favorite show is Our Planet. For all my fellow dogs – if you haven’t seen it, be sure to check it out. I also love playing with all my toys and stealing my mommy’s socks. My favorite time of the day is when she comes home from work. That’s when we go on our daily walk, and she showers me with love and kisses. I’m one lucky dog! Follow me on Instagram @adonisyzman to stay tuned in.
BELLAIRE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy