Look: Kristina Mladenovic's Outfit At Wimbledon Goes Viral

Harriet Dart is not allowing herself to think about what a good run at Wimbledon could do for her career.The 25-year-old became the 10th British player to make it through to the second round – the most since 1984 – as she beat Spaniard Rebeka Masarova 6-1 6-4 on Court 12.Doing well at Wimbledon as a Briton can have major benefits in raising profiles and attracting possible sponsorships, but Dart is not considering that element.“If I’m honest, it’s not something I’ve thought about,” she said. “For me, it’s just about going out there, doing the best I can.“If I can...

TENNIS ・ 18 HOURS AGO