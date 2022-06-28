ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Look: Kristina Mladenovic's Outfit At Wimbledon Goes Viral

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

During her first-round match at Wimbledon this Monday, Kristina Mladenovic of France went viral because of her outfit. Mladenovic, 29, was sporting what some people call a "crop top" for her...

thespun.com

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Tennis Player Whose Outfit Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic went viral during his first-round match against Angelique Kerber. The 29-year-old was sporting what some called a "crop top." It was somewhat surprising due to Wimbledon's strict dress code, which helped the outfit go viral on social media. Obviously Wimbledon signed off...
TENNIS
The Spun

Why Serena Williams Has Tape On Her Face At Wimbledon

Serena Williams hadn't played a singles match in a year until she stepped back on the court at Wimbledon this afternoon. The tennis legend took the court against world No. 113, France's Harmony Tan in the first round. When she stepped on the grass court this afternoon, fans noticed something a little different.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Is Too Adorable

It's undeniable: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian — super adorable celebrity couple in general — have together made one of the cutest kids. The couple, who got engaged in December 2016 and married in November 2017, share one daughter together, and it's clear that Olympia is her parents' whole world.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Boris Becker is a convicted criminal!': Wimbledon viewers slam BBC after John McEnroe and Sue Barker pay tribute to jailed tennis star

Wimbledon viewers have slammed the BBC after John McEnroe and Sue Barker paid tribute to jailed Boris Becker live-on-air. The British and American tennis legends sent their support to their former colleague, who is currently serving a prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. During the first day of coverage yesterday, seven-time...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon
ClutchPoints

Serena Williams’ cryptic answer on future after losing at Wimbledon to Harmony Tan

Serena Williams made her long awaited return to the game of tennis Tuesday. She found herself facing off against Harmony Tan in the first round at Wimbledon. Tan is the 115th ranked player in the world. Even though Serena had not played a singles match in 364 days, she was still a heavy favorite. Unfortunately […] The post Serena Williams’ cryptic answer on future after losing at Wimbledon to Harmony Tan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Independent

Harmony Tan doubles partner ‘very sad’ due to late withdrawal after Serena Williams win

Harmony Tan’s Wimbledon doubles partner Tamara Korpatsch admits she is “very sad” after the French player’s late withdrawal following the impact of the epic win over Serena Williams. Tan triumphed late on Tuesday evening after more than three hours on Centre Court. But the physical effects appear to have pushed the world No 115 to prioritise her singles campaign at the All England Club.A late message was sent to Korpatsch, who was due to play her first-ever Grand Slam doubles match, wit the first round match against Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru cancelled. “Unfortunately my doubles partner Harmony Tan...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
International Business Times

Tennis-Nadal Overcomes Third Set Wobble To Reach Second Round

Rafael Nadal made a stuttering but rousing return to the grass on Tuesday, beating 41st-ranked Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 in Wimbledon's first round to begin his campaign for a third Grand Slam title of the year. The 36-year-old second seed, who has not played at Wimbledon since...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Serena Williams’ match today? Wimbledon schedule for Tuesday

Serena Williams makes her long-awaited grand slam return this afternoon as the seven-time Wimbledon champion takes on Harmony Tan on Centre Court today.It comes 12 months after Williams last played a singles match, which ended in tears when the 23-grand slam champion tore her hamstring in the opening round of last year’s Wimbledon.The 40-year-old Williams received a shock wildcard for the main draw after she made her return to the court alongside Ons Jabeur in the Eastbourne doubles last week.Williams received a kind opening draw against French wildcard Tan, who is ranked 115th in the world. “Every match is...
TENNIS
The Independent

Harriet Dart not getting ahead of herself after reaching Wimbledon second round

Harriet Dart is not allowing herself to think about what a good run at Wimbledon could do for her career.The 25-year-old became the 10th British player to make it through to the second round – the most since 1984 – as she beat Spaniard Rebeka Masarova 6-1 6-4 on Court 12.Doing well at Wimbledon as a Briton can have major benefits in raising profiles and attracting possible sponsorships, but Dart is not considering that element.“If I’m honest, it’s not something I’ve thought about,” she said. “For me, it’s just about going out there, doing the best I can.“If I can...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Emma Raducanu upset as Wimbledon top-10 seeds tumble

Emma Raducanu‘s follow-up to her fairytale Wimbledon fourth round run last year ended in the second round at the hands of French veteran Caroline Garcia. Garcia, the former world No. 4 now ranked 55th, took out the No. 10 seed 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court in the third top-10 upset of the day.
TENNIS
thebrag.com

Hasbulla won’t take photos with female fans on upcoming Australia tour

On his upcoming Australia tour, viral internet sensation Hasbulla will not be taking pictures with female fans due to cultural beliefs. Hasbulla will not be taking photos with female fans on his upcoming Australia tour owing to cultural beliefs. A statement accompanying the announcement of his tour noted that due...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What time is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon today?

Coco Gauff faces Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon this afternoon. The American teenager, who fell agonisingly short in the French Open final against Iga Swiatek, appeared in danger of a shock early exit in her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Romanian world No 54 took the first set 6-2 but Gauff rallied impressively to set up a meeting with Ruse’s compatriot Buzarnescu. Buzarnescu is an easier test on paper, ranked No 127 in the world, but the 34-year-old impressed in a straight-sets victory over Nastasja Schunk and is bidding to replicate her 2018 run at...
TENNIS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
558K+
Followers
66K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy