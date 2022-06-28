ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Couple’s ‘We will adopt your baby’ sign accidentally sparks hilarious memes

By Meredith Clark
 1 day ago

After the US Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade – which legalised abortion throughout the country nearly 50 years ago – both pro-choice advocates and anti-abortion protestors took to the streets on Friday to contend with a post- Roe reality.

As thousands of protestors gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, one couple celebrated the court’s decision by proudly holding up a sign that read: “We Will Adopt Your Baby”.

Similar signs crafted by smiling couples circulated on social media as well, with anti-abortion activists proposing a seemingly simple solution to a problem that faces millions of Americans now that access to abortion has become restricted, or outright banned, in roughly half of the US.

But as The Independent columnist Victoria Richards pointed out: “Adoption is not the opposite to (or a solution for) abortion.

“‘Forced birth and subsequent relinquishment benefits neither the biological parents nor the child’, as one powerful adoptee voice put it. It’s also worth noting that on any given day, there are more than 420,000 children in foster care in the US. Why haven’t these kids been adopted by evangelical couples who are seemingly oh so keen?”

Many critics echoed a similar sentiment, and shared some hilarious memes to prove it.

Social media users took to Twitter this week to mock the anti-abortion advocates, with memes pairing the statement “We will adopt your baby” with pictures of couples who seem less than nurturing and have questionable parenting skills.

One meme showed Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump ominously staring out a window, while another showed the infamous Dursley family who forced Harry Potter to sleep in a cupboard under the stairs.

Another user posted a picture of the evil Other Mother from the children’s movie Coraline , who tried to sew buttons into her daughter’s eyes. And, of course, the parents from Stuart Little , who decided to adopt a mouse rather than an actual child.

The Supreme Court issued a ruling on Friday in a Mississippi case, which challenged a state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The case – Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization – was a direct challenge to the precedent established by Roe v Wade in 1973, and reaffirmed by 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey .

The ruling has already eliminated abortion access across more than half of the US as states are left to determine their own laws on banning abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans – laws that go in effect once Roe is overturned.

These “trigger” laws banning abortion have since become active in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota, while others are expected to take effect within 30 days of the decision.

There are also nine states that have pre- Roe laws banning abortion, which were introduced prior to the 1973 ruling but have not yet been enforced. States that were blocked in their attempts to pass unconstitutional bans on abortion are expected to challenge those rulings now that Roe has been overturned.

Comments / 184

TMG
1d ago

How sweet and Christian of them to skip right over all the hundreds of thousands of children that are alive and would love to be adopted.

Reply(20)
97
Janet Wilson
1d ago

So, one couple states they will adopt a baby? What about the millions of children currently in the foster care system, now with the increased numbers what will happen to them? This makes no sense!

Reply(19)
78
Growler Wolf
1d ago

My tooth extractions weren’t part of any Supreme Court decision , Why was abortion ever one ? The proper solution would be the court saying abortion is a medical procedure and thus not subject to The Constitution. No laws shall be made prohibiting medical procedures wanted by the patient.

Reply(10)
32
Related
Mic

Conservatives love to paint adoption as the solution to abortion. Adoptees aren’t buying it.

Ever since the Supreme Court made abortion access a federally protected right in 1973, conservatives have attacked Roe v. Wade. Narrative control has been key to anti-abortion movements, including the re-defining of its supporters as “pro-life.” Anti-abortion activists paint themselves as “saving” kids, and they frame privatized adoption as abortion’s ethical alternative. But as Roe teeters on the edge, adoptees and family separation activists are disrupting this conservative narrative — and they’re doing it in a very personal way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

Clinton associate with Epstein ties found hanging from tree with shotgun blast in ‘suicide’

Mark Middleton, a former special advisor to President Bill Clinton who had ties to billionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found on May 7 hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to the chest. His death has been ruled a suicide, and his family has petitioned a judge to prevent photos from the scene of his death from being released to the public.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...
RELIGION
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

