JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and City of Aventura present ultimate 4th of July festivities

Seasonal traveler activities will educate and advocate for change while delivering exclusive and notable experiences. This summer, Miami Beach visitors have access to seasonal activities and experiences that bring the elements of a luxury vacation together with initiatives created to foster community awareness and change. According to the 2022 Impact Tourism report by Kind Traveler, 96% of travelers responded that it’s important their tourism dollars make a positive impact on the communities they visit and the environment. Starting this month, visitors will find new ways to get involved, all while enjoying a selection of destination offerings that help put tourism dollars to work in the spirit of giving back. From limited-time educational exhibitions and fashion events for charity, to hotel stays with hands-on, in-the-sand activations, Miami Beach is an ideal city for those seeking to make a difference while on vacation.
