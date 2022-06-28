ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura, FL

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and City of Aventura present ultimate 4th of July festivities

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA great family festival awaits you and your family at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa as they partner with the City of Aventura for their annual 4th on the Green Fireworks. Experience South Florida’s #1 Resort by reserving a...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenextmiami.com

Construction Underway On Expansion Of Fontainebleau Resort In Miami Beach

A seven-level expansion of the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach has commenced under construction. Records show that a foundation permit allowing deep soil mixing was issued in May. Construction equipment has been active on the site for weeks. The project will include parking, ballroom space, and meeting rooms:. Basement level...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Summer Camp Returns to Miami Seaquarium

Summer has officially arrived and parents are looking for exciting and innovative ways to keep their children engaged in education outside the classroom. For the first time since the pandemic, Seaside Eco-Adventure (S.E.A.) Camp at Miami Seaquarium is back. Each camp is for one week and offers students from kindergarten to high school the opportunity to learn about science, conservation, activities, exploration, and all of the animals at the Miami Seaquarium!
MIAMI, FL
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Jaya at The Setai, Miami

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. Jaya, located in The Setai hotel, is a must dine spot in Miami Beach. The sprawling venue boasts an intimate indoor dining room and a spacious and stylish courtyard perfect for alfresco dining. The newly renovated outdoor space features a fully retractable roof so you’re dining under the stars and a zen stone filled pool as its centrepiece.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Aventura, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Aventura, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami New Times

Wine and Spirits Heavyweights Join Forces to Open Maison Mura in Downtown Miami

Longtime friends Matthieu Yamoum and Philippe Vasilescu are taking their love for a memorable beverage to the next level. Yamoum, the former wine director at New York City's Baccarat Hotel, and Vasilescu, former brand ambassador for Louis XIII Cognac de Rémy Martin, have been buddies for a decade, ever since they connected through mutual French friends in NYC.
MIAMI, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Dining: Summer deals include happy hours worth toasting

Pink Poodles, with vodka and pomegranate, and mojitos are offered at Corvina. Photo provided by Svetlana Davis. The summer doldrums are about to hit, with no holidays or formal excuses to party. Since people lucky enough to have Northern retreats have fled the heat, it’s left to the locals to...
BOCA RATON, FL
communitynewspapers.com

HaSalon Miami Launching New Summer Series!

HaSalon Miami is pleased to announce the highly-anticipated launch of HaSalon Miami’s brand-new Summer Series specially curated by Chef Eyal Shani. HaSalon Miami has put together an experiential four-course, prix fixe menu well-equipped with the celebrated Mediterranean flavors and ingredients of HaSalon. Now through Labor Day, the Summer Series menu will be offered at $68 per person and will be made available in the first seating between 6 – 7:30PM. Guests can expect HaSalon’s signature and eclectic flavors through seasonal favorites such as the Beetroot Carpaccio, the Grilled Fish with Salat Aravi, and more! When you visit, expect to experience some of the finest Mediterranean cuisines in the world and the energetic, irresistible vibe that makes HaSalon a restaurant like no other. Reservations can be made at: https://resy.com/cities/mia/hasalon-miami.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jw Marriott#Turnberry#Dj#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Jw#All American#Heineken#Red Bull#Evian#Wynwood Brewery
communitynewspapers.com

SOUTH FLORIDA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH 2022/23 SEASON INCLUDING FIVE CONCERTS AND HANDEL’S MESSIAH New World Center Announced as New Home for Miami Masterworks Concerts; Subscriptions On Sale, Now, for Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Key West Seasons

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO), led by Sebrina María Alfonso, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary 2022/23 season featuring five Masterworks concerts and Handel’s glorious holiday masterpiece Messiah. In this milestone year, SFSO has also announced its new Miami home at the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall at the New World Center (500 17th Street in Miami Beach). Season subscriptions are on sale, now for the Broward Season at The Parker, opening on November 9; Miami Season, opening on November 10; and Key West Season at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, opening on January 28.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Alaska Already Increasing Service To Miami, With Flight Numbers 305 & 786

Alaska Airlines resumed service recently to MIA from Seattle earlier this month, using a flight number that is special to Miami. They’ve also already scheduled a frequency increase. Alaska flight number 305 departs daily from Seattle to Miami. The service resumed on June 16. At a ceremony marking the...
MIAMI, FL
Best of South Florida

Michelin-starred Sushi by Scratch is opening in Miami

Husband-and-wife chef/restaurateurs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-LeeSushi by Scratch. Without question, Miami is having a Michelin moment. The recent tidal wave of adulation from the revered guide — which includes a Bib Gourmand section alongside the traditional stars — the Magic City now has a number of restaurants to dub it an official dining destination.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
communitynewspapers.com

Make an Impact This Summer on Miami Beach

Seasonal traveler activities will educate and advocate for change while delivering exclusive and notable experiences. This summer, Miami Beach visitors have access to seasonal activities and experiences that bring the elements of a luxury vacation together with initiatives created to foster community awareness and change. According to the 2022 Impact Tourism report by Kind Traveler, 96% of travelers responded that it’s important their tourism dollars make a positive impact on the communities they visit and the environment. Starting this month, visitors will find new ways to get involved, all while enjoying a selection of destination offerings that help put tourism dollars to work in the spirit of giving back. From limited-time educational exhibitions and fashion events for charity, to hotel stays with hands-on, in-the-sand activations, Miami Beach is an ideal city for those seeking to make a difference while on vacation.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

BLACK LION PURCHASES ICONIC HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN MIAMI BEACH’S SOUGHT-AFTER SOUTH OF FIFTH NEIGHBORHOOD

The real estate investment company, led by industry renegade Robert Rivani, will introduce the first Southeast outpost of a world class dining concept at the location. Black Lion is pleased to announce its latest hospitality investment in Miami Beach: an iconic restaurant space in the high-demand South of Fifth neighborhood. Located at 200 South Pointe Drive, in front of the luxury Continuum residences and steps away from South Pointe Park, the property’s yet-to-be-announced restaurant concept will be a game-changer for Miami’s dining scene.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

‘It’s amazing!’: New beachside path connects Miami Beach neighborhoods

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – After about a decade of working on it, Miami Beach officials opened a new seven-mile beachside path. It replaced an old patchwork of raised boardwalks. Longtime Miami Beach residents said they appreciate the connection that the new “Beach Walk” makes between Lummus Park, at 1130 Ocean Dr., in South Beach, and North Beach Oceanside Park, at 8328 Collins Ave.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

City of Sunny Isles Beach – 25th Anniversary

This year the City of Sunny Isles Beach is celebrating its 25th anniversary. What first started out as a small parcel of land located in unincorporated Miami-Dade, quickly blossomed into a family-friendly community known for its beautiful beaches, distinct architecture, and vibrant social life. Since the City’s incorporation on June 16, 1997, we have added many quality services to be the most responsive municipal government and increase the quality of life for all who live, visit, or do business in the city. We are a young city, yet we still take pride in the fullness of our rich history.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Construction of Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel Set to Begin This Summer

Arquitectonica-designed, 800-room hotel is expected to open in 2025 – With construction set to begin this summer on the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel, the city’s convention center campus will continue to evolve into one of the most sought-after meeting and convention destinations in the world. Designed by Arquitectonica, the 800-room hotel will enhance Miami Beach’s Convention Center District with new public spaces, improved connectivity, and privately-funded infrastructure and resiliency upgrades. The project will create an estimated 1,909 on-site construction jobs, 724 full-time jobs and 225 indirect jobs.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
click orlando

Disney Springs no longer a stop on Brightline’s Miami to Tampa route

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline will no longer have a station at Disney Springs as part of its 320-mile higher-speed passenger train service stretching from Miami to Orlando to Tampa Bay, railway officials said in a statement on Tuesday. The company, which initially planned to include a single station at...
TAMPA, FL
850wftl.com

Walt Disney World Cancels Brightline Station at Disney Springs

A Disney representative confirms that the mouse has derailed the Brightline station set to open at Disney Springs. ‘Downtown Disney’ is now ‘Disney Springs’ at Walt Disney World Resort. The new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station, but Brightline will still connect Miami...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy