JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and City of Aventura present ultimate 4th of July festivities

HaSalon Miami is pleased to announce the highly-anticipated launch of HaSalon Miami’s brand-new Summer Series specially curated by Chef Eyal Shani. HaSalon Miami has put together an experiential four-course, prix fixe menu well-equipped with the celebrated Mediterranean flavors and ingredients of HaSalon. Now through Labor Day, the Summer Series menu will be offered at $68 per person and will be made available in the first seating between 6 – 7:30PM. Guests can expect HaSalon’s signature and eclectic flavors through seasonal favorites such as the Beetroot Carpaccio, the Grilled Fish with Salat Aravi, and more! When you visit, expect to experience some of the finest Mediterranean cuisines in the world and the energetic, irresistible vibe that makes HaSalon a restaurant like no other. Reservations can be made at: https://resy.com/cities/mia/hasalon-miami.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO