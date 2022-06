What a voice. Willie Nelson’s longtime family friend, Lily Meola, took the stage to audition for Season 17 of America’s Got Talent last night, and she was incredible. The 27-year-old Hawaii native sang her beautiful original song, “Daydream,” which was released as part of a five-song EP earlier this year. She told the judges a little bit about her background and the inspiration behind the song: “The song I’m gonna do today is an original song that I wrote, it’s […] The post Willie Nelson’s Longtime Family Friend, Lily Meola, Stuns With Original Song On ‘America’s Got Talent’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO