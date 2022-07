On Friday night, authorities asked the public to help locate a 69-year-old Avondale man with dementia who was reported missing. Stanley Suba, of Avondale, reportedly left his home on the 2700 block of North Walrond Avenue between 4:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement. A statewide alert was issued Friday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO