Posts stating that the Haleyville Swimming Pool is closing due to the lack of lifeguards and other issues are among statements being strongly clarified by city officials. “The safety of the public comes first,” Haleyville Mayor Ken Sunseri said. “We would like to keep the pool open even extended hours, but you have to have people who are qualified, who are certified to be lifeguards.

HALEYVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO