Four indicted in Beachwood, Shaker mail thefts

A federal grand jury has returned a nine-count indictment charging four Greater Cleveland men in a conspiracy to steal, sell and purchase 13 high-end vehicles and to rob U.S. Postal Service carriers and steal mail, resulting in a total loss estimated at $2.7 million. Jaylen Harris, also known as...
At 10:45 a.m. June 22, a Solon woman, 69, reported that she was the victim of a scam. The woman told officers that a supposed Amazon employee had called to tell her that a fictitious purchase had not properly gone through the system. The caller then transferred the woman to...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier from the Parma Petland store was in municipal court on Wednesday. The arraignment for Arthur Gaston was held at 1:30 p.m. Police in Parma said the 26-year-old Cleveland man stole the female puppy, which is valued at...
On 06/28/2022, Cleveland Police responded to the area of Mosby Park after reports of shots being fired in the area. When police arrived, several empty casings were found in East Street NE 2nd Street NE. Witnesses advised a purple Dodge Charger with a busted rear window had left the scene after firing the rounds. A few minutes later, Sgt. McGowan located the vehicle near 11th Street and High Street. Several subjects were detained. Through an investigation conducted by CPD CID, CPD CSU and Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, a handgun believed to be the shooter’s gun was located. Malik Taylor of Chattanooga was taken into custody and charged with Reckless Endangerment for the shooting. The vehicle was seized for evidentiary purposes.
At 3:08 a.m. June 22, an officer witnessed a car heading south and traveling recklessly. After stopping the car and speaking with the driver, signs of alcohol intoxication were observed and the man failed field sobriety tests. Additional passengers in the car were also impaired. There was also an unrestrained...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward was offered Tuesday for anyone with information about a suspicious death from 2015 being investigated by the Beachwood Police Department. Jason Edwards, 22, was found dead on Oct. 26, 2015 inside his home, located on Halburton Road, a department Facebook post said. Edwards was...
A Giant Eagle manager reported June 23 that the bakery department employees were receiving indirect threats over the phone. The comments were open-ended and not directed at any specific employee. The incident was documented. Welfare check: South Green Road. Officers responded June 24 to a report of a woman walking...
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Eaton Boulevard. At 5:05 p.m. June 26, police and a rescue squad were called to the Aloft Hotel, 1010 Eaton Blvd., on a domestic violence report. The suspect, a Cleveland man, 29, fled the scene before police arrived. The man is being sought on a...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three Cleveland men are accused of tying up a woman during a home invasion in Clay, New York, a suburb of Syracuse, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Malik Shabazz, 18, Andres Arzola-Torres, 31, and Anthony Santiago, 33, are charged with robbery, burglary, assault, criminal...
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 14-year-old Fatimah Wilson. Police said she has been missing since June 13. Wilson was described by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office as 5′1″ tall, 99 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last...
AKRON, Ohio — The identity of a man shot and killed by Akron police following a chase early Monday morning has been released. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says Jayland Walker, 25, was shot by officers in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Main Street in the Firestone Park neighborhood. The cause and manner of death have not been released.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Fire Department is using a recent incident as a reminder to dispose of used charcoal briquettes properly. The improper disposal of smoldering charcoal briquettes is being blamed for a fire that resulted in damage to multiple Cleveland Heights homes, according to the city’s agency.
Four Ohio natives were arrested and charged with conspiracy to steal and sell high-end vehicles, to rob Postal Service carriers and to steal U.S. mail, federal officials said. All four individuals, from Cuyahoga County, were charged with conspiracy to sell or receive stolen vehicles, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said in a news release. From December 2021 to February 2022, the four are accused of stealing cars from Michigan to transport and sell in northern Ohio. The targeted vehicles included a “Dodge Durango, Dodge Ram TRX, Dodge Hellcat, Audi 8.”
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to identify suspects who used a pickaxe to break into a business and stole store products. The break-in occurred at the T-Moblie/Metro PCS, located at 2147 East Ave., on June 17, according to a department Facebook post. The two suspects were also...
