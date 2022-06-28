ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Four indicted in Beachwood, Shaker mail thefts

By JANE KAUFMAN jkaufman@cjn.org
Cleveland Jewish News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal grand jury has returned a nine-count indictment charging four Greater Cleveland men in a conspiracy to steal, sell and purchase 13 high-end vehicles and to rob U.S. Postal Service carriers and steal mail, resulting in a total loss estimated at $2.7 million. Jaylen Harris, also known as...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

