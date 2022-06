“My work mainly concerns mood and feeling,” explains painter Shawn Krueger. “I tend to lean into the somber mood and, sadly, the times seem to be ripe for it. Ultimately, I’m looking to depict peace and a sense of place. I’m looking for a quiet that is not easily found anymore.” That feeling of quietude may be precious, but it will be on full display at Grovewood Gallery during Krueger’s solo show titled In a Minor Key.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO