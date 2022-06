A Celebration of Life service for Frances Carol Griffy, 89, of Woodlawn, TN, will be Friday, July 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Mathena officiating. Burial will follow at Blooming Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Frances was born on November 12, 1932 to James H. and Eva T. Bowers Jones. She passed away on June 28, 2022.

WOODLAWN, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO