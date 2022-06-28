ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Fire Department shares Knoxville fireworks rules to know

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eM86j_0gOledDx00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) posted to their social media to remind the public of the City of Knoxville laws on prohibiting fireworks during the 4th of July.

According to KFD, the City of Knoxville will only allow professionals, with a permit from the Fire Marshal, to purchase and use fireworks. Read more: East Tennessee firework regulations

Firecrackers, cherry bombs and bottle rockets cannot be purchased in Knoxville without a permit. KFD added that unapproved fireworks will be confiscated, and a person could be charged with Class 1 misdemeanor.

List: 4th of July 2022 fireworks events in East Tennessee

The fire department shared safety tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

  • Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
  • Make sure fireworks are legal within the area before buying or using them.
  • Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
  • Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
  • Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xFED_0gOledDx00
LIST: Most dangerous fireworks in the US

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported that about 243 people are injured by fireworks around the Fourth of July.

50% increase in fireworks-related death and injuries from 2019 to 2020 across U.S.

As an alternative, KFD is also encouraging the public to attend the City of Knoxville’s Festival, at World’s Fair Park. The festival starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9:40 p.m.

“Public, professional firework displays are established under a controlled setting and safety regulations and monitored by public safety organizations,” KFD said on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Morristown fire crews rescue kitten from Walmart drink machine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded the Morristown Walmart at Crockett Trace Drive Wednesday when an employee called about a kitten stuck in a Pepsi drink machine, according to a post from the City of Morristown. “Upon arrival, Lindsey told them that a kitten was in the Pepsi machine....
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Fireworks price increase impacting Lenoir City shop ahead of July 4th

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — We have all noticed some items are costing more right now: gas, groceries and now fireworks. It comes with less than a week until the Fourth of July. WATE 6 On Your Side’s Elizabeth Kuebel visited Lenoir City’s Bimbo’s Fireworks. There, supervisor Ed Boling pointed out examples of more costly […]
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

Speed limit on unmarked Knoxville neighborhood roads to be reduced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is reminding residents about a reduction in the speed limit on unmarked neighborhood roads. Beginning Friday, July 1, the speed limit on Knoxville’s unmarked neighborhood roads will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph. The Knoxville City Council approved the change in December 2021 to reduce […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
newstalk987.com

KPD Searching For Missing Kingsport Man

The Knoxville Police Department announce they are searching for a missing Kingsport man. According to officials, Jeremy Stout, 37, was last heard from on May 7th when he told his mother the was taking a Greyhound bus from Cherry Street to get back to his home in Kingsport. Officials said...
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

TBI apologizes for too many Blue Alerts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it’s working to improve its Blue Alert system after people reported getting multiple emergency alerts, some of them overnight, on their cell phones. The agency uses audible Blue Alerts to notify the public of incidents in which law enforcement officers have been wounded, similar to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Firework#East Tennessee#Kfd#The Fire Marshal
WBIR

Knoxville-Knox County Planning studies Alcoa Highway growth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2018, Star Powersports told 10News about their difficulty with attracting customers because of all of the construction on Alcoa Highway. "Star Powersports, in the last year that it's been happening, has dropped about 40%," one of their employees said. In re-designing Alcoa Highway, the Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

First dog park opens under Knox Neighborhood Dog Parks Plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Randy Boyd and other community leaders are gathering to officially open Knox County’s newest dog park. The public is invited to attend a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new Beverly Park Dog Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The county plans to build another four dog parks […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBIR

‘Not something that can be solved through enforcement alone’ | New Tennessee law criminalizes homeless camps in public, KPD not changing approach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law criminalizing homeless camps on public property taking effect on July 1, 2022 will have no sway on how the Knoxville Police Department will enforce the issue. "Officers have discretion and numerous available options to address an issue," KPD Public Information Officer Scott...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI addresses frustrations over ‘Blue Alert’ warnings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation addressed user frustrations over the Blue Alert system Wednesday. The concerns stemmed from the alerts Tennesseans get to their phones; they make a loud tone and let people know about dangerous criminals. Specifically, Blue Alerts are issued when a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Traffic congested after crash along I-40 East in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multivehicle crash along eastbound Interstate 40 early Thursday has caused hours of delays as drivers make their morning commutes. The crash occurred sometime before 5 a.m. on I-40E near Watt Road (mm 369) and initially blocked an eastbound right lane and right shoulder. Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay cameras streamed […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Rural Metro responds to truck fire at county line on I-75S

Rural Metro firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer fire late Sunday morning on I-75 at the Anderson/Knox county line. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 11 am and when they arrived, reported finding the tractor in the “smoldering” phase of burning and that they were able to put it out with a portable extinguisher.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy