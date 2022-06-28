Fire Department shares Knoxville fireworks rules to know

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) posted to their social media to remind the public of the City of Knoxville laws on prohibiting fireworks during the 4th of July.

According to KFD, the City of Knoxville will only allow professionals, with a permit from the Fire Marshal, to purchase and use fireworks. Read more: East Tennessee firework regulations

Firecrackers, cherry bombs and bottle rockets cannot be purchased in Knoxville without a permit. KFD added that unapproved fireworks will be confiscated, and a person could be charged with Class 1 misdemeanor.

The fire department shared safety tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Make sure fireworks are legal within the area before buying or using them.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also reported that about 243 people are injured by fireworks around the Fourth of July.

As an alternative, KFD is also encouraging the public to attend the City of Knoxville’s Festival, at World’s Fair Park. The festival starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9:40 p.m.

“Public, professional firework displays are established under a controlled setting and safety regulations and monitored by public safety organizations,” KFD said on their Facebook page.

