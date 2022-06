DELMAR - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4543 and Auxiliary will meet on Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at the post home, located at 8 County Road 17 in the Delmar community. Anyone who has served overseas and earned a campaign medal can bring their DD214 and join the post if not already a member of a different post. The Auxiliary invites spouses, children, parents or grandparents of persons who served overseas and won a medal to come join their growing veteran organization and help the VFW be a more active organization in the community, serving veterans and their dependents and veteran programs.

DELMAR, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO