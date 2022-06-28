ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal beats Francisco Cerundolo to move into second round

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpain's Rafael Nadal continues his bid for an improbable...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

What time is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon today?

Rafael Nadal continues his remarkable quest for a calendar grand slam as the 36-year-old opens his Wimbledon campaign against Francisco Cerundolo on Centre Court.Nadal is making his first appearance at Wimbledon since 2019 and it comes after a stunning year for the 22-time grand slam champion where he has won both the Australian Open and French Open titles.The Spaniard was an injury doubt for the Championships after admitting to having to take pain-killing injections at Roland Garros but he has since undergone a special operation which has left the two-time Wimbledon winner feeling upbeat ahead of the tournament.Nadal’s opponent,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Serena Williams defeated in epic deciding tie-break by Harmony Tan after Rafael Nadal win

Serena Williams was denied a stunning comeback on her Wimbledon return and first singles match in 12 months as Harmony Tan edged a three-set epic under the roof on Centre Court.The seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams, whose last match came as she tore her hamstring during a first-round defeat on Centre Court 364 days ago, fought from a set down but had no answers to the tenacity and brilliance of Tan, the world number 115 from France.The drama peaked in an extraordinary final-set deciding tie-break, with the scores locked at 6-6 in the third. Tan displayed outstanding tennis to oust...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day two: Ten Brits and tennis titans Williams and Nadal poised to play

Tennis titans Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will be among those in action at Wimbledon’s grass courts on Tuesday.Day two heralds Williams’ first match in the 2022 tournament as her efforts to reach a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title begin.The US athlete will face France’s Harmony Tan, who at age 24 is 16 years her junior.Meanwhile, American Coco Gauff, 18, will be facing Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, as she stands on the verge of a top-10 breakthrough having reached her first grand slam final at the French Open earlier this month.Nadal is vying to win his third successive grand slam...
TENNIS
Person
Rafael Nadal
ClutchPoints

Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon is now in full swing but one of the top players in the tournament is being forced to withdraw. Matteo Berrettini has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be available to play, which is a major boost to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of another Major: “I am heartbroken to announce that I […] The post Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Independent

Heather Watson needs just one game to seal second-round Wimbledon win

Heather Watson needed only eight minutes on Thursday to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in five years with a straight sets victory over Wang Qiang.The British number three saw her round two tie suspended on Wednesday night due to bad light after she had been broken while trying to serve for the match.Watson returned to Court 18 at 1.43pm and despite failing to take her first two match points, got the job done at the third time of asking to break again and secure a 7-5 6-4 win.Elsewhere, British wild card Alastair Gray bowed out of Wimbledon with a straight-sets defeat by American Taylor Fritz.The 24-year-old from Twickenham, who beat world number 95 Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round, faced a huge step up in class against 11th seed Fritz.He pushed Fritz hard, especially in the second set, but ultimately slipped to a 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3 defeat. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Katie Boulter and Karolina Pliskova face tie-break before Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek

Day four of Wimbledon sees the return of Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek following the crushing losses to both home favourites on Wednesday when Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu suffered second-round exits on Centre Court. Nadal will hope to bolster his bid for a third crown at the All England Club, following a tough first-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo, with Novak Djokovic already hitting top form against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. It’s RiÄardas Berankis on Centre Court for the Spaniard today. While Swiatek is looking to break through on grass in the Grand Slams, having added a...
TENNIS

