An Imlay City man with five previous OWI convictions was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in connection to the June 25 fatal crash that claimed the life of a Harbor Beach man. Michael E. Karinen, 58, of Imlay City, appeared via Zoom from the Huron County Jail in 73B District Court for his arraignment on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, and operating while intoxicated, third offense, for the death of Eldon C. Pierson, 32, of Harbor Beach.

HARBOR BEACH, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO