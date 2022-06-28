ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

She’s Producing a Whole Different Kind of Reality Show

By Tom Kerr
ashevillemade.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJaime Byrd always was ahead of the action. She started writing music as a kid and was performing in nightclubs, she says, by age 12 or 13 — long before she was legally allowed inside. In her twenties, she interviewed for a job as a receptionist for a recording studio, “but...

ashevillemade.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Speaks Out About Not Being Featured in ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, speaks out about not being featured in the biopic. According to Express, Linda Thompson spoke about the Elvis Presley biopic by saying she hasn’t seen it yet. “No, I haven’t seen it yet. The trailer looks very entertaining and Austin Butler appears to do a fantastic depiction. BUT since so many people are left out who were very important and instrumental in Elvis’ life – I wouldn’t call it a biopic.”
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him

The one and only Waylon Jennings would’ve been 85 years old today. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Waylon’s first recording session, and hired him to play bass. In 1959, while on tour with Buddy and his band, Waylon famously gave up his seat on the plane that crashed and ultimately killed Buddy, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens. […] The post Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Fairview, NC
Asheville, NC
Entertainment
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Suffered? King of Rock & Roll Never Wanted THIS

Elvis Presley hated something about his career. As the most famous person on Earth when he started singing, Presley became the center of attention. His over two decades of career before his untimely passing allowed him to give everyone the best music that caused him to become one of the most significant singers and icons of the 20th century.
CELEBRITIES
Architectural Digest

Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
EW.com

Lisa Marie Presley says Austin Butler 'channeled' her dad in new making of Elvis special

Austin Butler may be earning raves from critics for his work in Elvis, but the most important seal of approval is coming from the Presley family itself. EW can announce a new special edition of 20/20 that will take viewers behind the making of Elvis, coming to ABC on Tuesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 will follow ABC News contributor Chris Connelly as he visits Presley's Memphis home, Graceland, and explores Presley's life and music as it will be retold at the movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
James Taylor
Person
Bruce Hornsby
Person
Bonnie Raitt
extratv

Why Austin Butler Was Bedridden After Finishing ‘Elvis’

Austin Butler is playing the legendary King of Rock, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”. In a new interview at Graceland, “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke Austin about how he transformed into Elvis — and why he was bedridden for nearly a week after finishing the movie!
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Watch Waylon Jennings And Wife Jessi Colter Crush A Cover Of “Suspicious Minds” Back In 1989

Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Augmented Reality#Nightclub#Artivive#Ar
Popculture

Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Shares Special Moment With Austin Butler at Graceland

Austin Butler got to share a special moment with Elvis Presley's family at Graceland over the weekend as he prepares for the release of the Baz Luhrmann-biopic Elvis. Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, revealed details of the "special and overwhelming experience" of spending time with Butler, who plays the late rock icon, in a touching Instagram post on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Elvis Is Utterly Disorienting. That’s the Point.

Baz Luhrmann is a filmmaker who picks subjects as extravagant as the genre allows. When he made a teen romance, it was William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet. His musical Moulin Rouge was scored with love songs from nearly every pop era. For a literary adaptation, he went with the totemic, supposedly unadaptable The Great Gatsby. He’s an Australian director who made a movie about Australia and literally called it Australia. So when Luhrmann decided to make a biopic about a musician, he unsurprisingly alighted on a rock-and-roll singer of some notoriety: Elvis Presley.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Elvis’ Composer Blended Austin Butler’s and Elvis Presley’s Vocals Together

In Baz Luhrmann's box-office biopic epic Elvis the aesthetic is key, the enormity of the scale is a must, but the sound is the soul. In a film dedicated to the life of a cultural king whose legacy is his rich voice and iconic appearance, so much of the film's integrity is riding on the way these factors are presented. Once again enlisting the talents of composer Elliott Wheeler and music editor Jamieson Shaw, Luhrmann opted to present Elvis Presley's music in a more authentic way by utilizing both the original tracks and actor Austin Butler's own vocal talents.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Talks Writing a Prime Day Anthem and the Tupac CD He Wants in His Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Somewhere inside a dressing room, Jon Batiste is sitting at a piano. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist plays a familiar melody, but then he gets an alert on his phone: Prime Day is coming up next month. Of course, this is all part of Batiste’s latest music video campaign for Amazon’s annual shopping event for scoring discounted gear, which runs from July 12 to 13 this year. If you haven’t seen it, get...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy