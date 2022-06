(Raleigh, NC) -- Hemp and CBD products are in danger of becoming illegal in North Carolina. A pilot program that legalized hemp under a sunset provision is slated to expire this Friday. State lawmakers have yet to come to an agreement over two bills that would bring the legislation into line with federal law. Buncombe County state representative John Ager told WLOS-TV he's confident something will be done this week.

