ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

TWO ALARM HOUSE FIRE IN CONROE

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article230PM-Needham and Conroe Firefighters are just arriving on...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ROMAN FOREST HOUSE FIRE

415PM-East Montgomery County Fire has just arrived on a fully involved house fire at 152 Linnwood at Maple in Roman Forest. Additional equipment en route please stay clear of the area. MCSO advising live ammo going off in the structure.
ROMAN FOREST, TX
onscene.tv

2 Killed In Multi-Car Head On Crash | Houston

06.26.2022 | 12:30 AM | HOUSTON – Units are investigating a possible head on crash near 25468 SH 288 S (North of County Rd 49, South of Cannon Rd). Per radio traffic, 4 vehicles involved and two deceased at the scene. No other information is available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Conroe, TX
Accidents
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Conroe, TX
Crime & Safety
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Deputies Apprehend Person Making Terroristic Threats with a Firearm in Springstone Drive

SPRING, TX — On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Constable Ryan Gable’s deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Spring Stone Drive in Spring, TX. Deputies spoke with the complainant, who stated the defendant, Jayden Lemonde Curl, displayed a firearm and made threats toward him. Three deputies located Curl nearby, who threw the firearm as he attempted to flee. Pct.3 deputies apprehended the defendant and recovered the firearm after an extensive search. Charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Terroristic Threat, Evading, Tampering with Evidence, and Unlawful Carry of Weapon were filed on Curl, a resident of the North Harris County area.
SPRING, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WANTED FOR HOMICIDE IN HARRIS COUNTY

12:30am- A homicide, just after 10 pm in the 200 block of Hollow Tree off FM 1960 and I-45 has HCSO attempting to locate a black 35-year-old male, 5′-11 ‘ 210 pounds. He is driving a white Nissan Ultima with tinted windows and a “NEW ORLEANS” sticker in the rear window. The suspect is armed and dangerous. If spotted call 911 immediately.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOGS DESTROYED AFTER MAULING AND ALMOST KILLING MAGNOLIA WOMAN

Rebecca Hatcher of Magnolia remains in ICU at Memorial Hermann Woodlands after more than seven surgeries. This after she was walking near her home in the 37000 block of Pine Bark in the Hazy Hollow Subdivision when she was attacked on the road by three pit bulls and dragged into the ditch. The incident occurred just after 10:30 pm on June 20, 2022. Tammy Remey, a resident just down the street heard the screaming and came out to see what was happening. She realized it was down the street so got in her car and drove toward the source. She was met by the horrific sight of three pit bulls mauling a woman on the ground who at that point quit screaming and made Tammy believe she was dead. Tammy called 911 and tried to get a friend down the street to help. He wasn’t home so she returned seconds later as 911 told her not to exit the vehicle. The dogs ran off. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as did Magnolia Fire Department and MCHD. Rebecca was extremely critical as she was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There she immediately went into surgery. Montgomery County Animal Control was alerted as was Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Animal Cruelty Division. Animal Control was able to locate the dogs and take them into custody. One of the dogs was in such bad shape with a large unrelated gash to his leg that Montgomery County Vets had to do surgery on it. Wednesday morning the owner of the dogs, Mitchell Weemes appeared in the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden’s Courtroom. The reason was to determine if the dogs should be put down. After hearing both sides and the investigator’s statement the dogs were ordered destroyed. Weemes broke down asking the Judge to see his dogs. Masden told Animal Control to give him 48 hours to do so before the dogs were destroyed. Weems told the judge that he had paid a friend to watch the three dogs. The friend resided across the street from the witness. The rear of the house is fenced but not the front. Even today as investigators were in the area residents’ and dogs were running after people down the street. Investigator Toby McLaughlan with Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty stated dogs were running all over the neighborhood and animal control was unable to round up all the dogs due to some staffing shortages, and an entire county to handle. Also if they arrive and the dog has already retreated to the owner’s property they are unable to cite or capture the animal. He stated residents needed to use caution while walking in the neighborhood. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca Hatcher’s brother said he was able to communicate with Rebecca using a notepad yesterday. She is still on a ventilator and feeding tube as the damage was also done to her trachea. Today Tammy showed us the location which was just feet from Rebecca’s driveway. Blood and human hair could be seen in the ditch. Tammy said when she first saw her that she was on the road and the dogs dragged her into the ditch. The family wished to share the photos to show dog owners just how bad an injury can be with dogs not secured. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca’s brother posted on GOFUNDME We have no idea what the cost of all this will be or how much care Rebecca will need once she is released from the hospital. She has had numerous surgeries since arriving at the hospital, along with blood transfusions to save her life. They are talking about equipment already that she is going to need to be able to help her recover from her injuries. Rebecca has no insurance and is currently unemployed. My parents are in their mid-seventies and have been dealing with my father battling cancer for the last two years, caring for my brother, who is disabled, and raising my nephew. Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Needham#Accident#Alarm House Fire#Conroe Firefighters#Valance Way
Navasota Examiner

Unlawful burn causes fire

According to Grimes County Sheriff Lt. James Ellis, firefighters responded to a preliminary fire on CR 203 in Plantersville. The preliminary fire was located near the roadway. The cause of that fire has not been determined. While working the initial call, an additional fire call was received further down the...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TOMBALL MAN DIES IN SH 249 MOTORCYCLE CRASH

At 12:50 am Sunday Magnolia Fire Department responded to a reported one-vehicle rollover at Sentinal Oaks and SH 249. The caller said they were unable to get to the vehicle that was in the woods. Fire units arrived on the scene and found not a vehicle but a Goldwing motorcycle deep in the heavy brush. They then found the driver who had been ejected and hit a tree. He was deceased on the scene. According to DPS, 70-year-old Ronald Hauck, of Tomball was southbound on SH 249 feeder when he lost control and crashed. Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden performed an inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport Mr. Hauck to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw39.com

Possible drunk driver crashes into Houston police car, no one hurt

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was a close call for two Houston police officers after a drunk driver crashed into their patrol car late Tuesday night. It happened just after midnight on the Eastex Freeway and Parker Road. Two HPD officers were blocking lanes of traffic while working an unrelated...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Construction truck crashes into massive hole in west Houston

HOUSTON — A truck that hauls construction containers drove through a construction site and crashed into a massive hole in the ground on Eldridge Parkway near the Katy Freeway, Houston police said. According to authorities, the driver of the truck swerved to avoid another vehicle before crashing through construction...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect charged after man found shot to death inside vehicle

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside his vehicle in mid-June. Quinnton R. Allen, 28, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and murder for his alleged role in the death of Luis Espinoza, 29.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VICTIM FROM SATURDAY MORNING FATAL CRASH REMAINS UNIDENTIFIED

Saturday morning at 3:33 am South Montgomery County Fire responded to a crash on SH99 at Riley Fuzzel. Units arrived on the scene to find a Ford F-150 fully involved in fire. Once the fire had been extinguished a victim was found burned beyond recognition. According to DPS, the vehicle was traveling westbound on Riley Fuzzel when it jumped the curb and struck the concrete wall. Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden performed the inquest and requested Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Man killed in Harlingen crash identified as Houston-area murder suspect

The man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen on Thursday has been identified as a suspect in the death of a 41-year-old woman near Houston, police said. Osvaldo Rodriguez, 42, was identified as the man who died after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound expressway near the Wilson Road exit in Harlingen, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.
HARLINGEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy