Are you one of those people that cannot resist writing or drawing on a fogged-up window? There’s just something so inviting about sliding your fingers along that surface and making your mark by doodling some random thing there that you know will eventually disappear. Still, it’s something fun to do when you find those steamed windows in various places. But what if it’s something you can do even without the need for fog or steam? That’s one of the things that they came up with at a hackathon at a Japanese creative agency.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO