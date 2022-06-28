The Need for a Seriousness of Purpose is Vital– And it is Missing

I had a great mentor.

When I was in college at the tail end of my college experience, I had a terrific mentor. And he was very, very adamant about any young man or woman coming out of college having a seriousness of purpose.

Now admittedly, this was a very successful attorney in the city of Boston who made a lot of money. And was really eager to share his advice with young people, I had happened to pick up a position for a summer assignment as a as a paralegal for the summer. And I had a lot of opportunity to speak with this man over the period of time.

In fact, truth be told, it was about that moment that it began to crystallize for me that I didn’t want to go to law school, I didn’t want to do personal injury work, I didn’t want to do corporate law, I didn’t want to go prosecute, I didn’t wanna do any that sort of stuff.

I wanted to go and have influence in the media, and boy, am I glad I did it. But along the way, this man whose name will only be known to me, because I don’t want to give him too much credit out in the public arena. This man would say to you, what is your purpose? What are you doing? Where are you going? And why sort of a paraphrasing almost of, of the Gospels, when Christ encounters Peter?

And says, Where are you going and why and, and Peter was on his way out of the city, and instead it goes back into the city. Here’s why seriousness of purpose matters. For professional politicians, it’s just another game in the same way that you get into June and early July in baseball, and it’s just another game, you still got plenty in front of you.

You don’t have to panic yet. We’re not yet at the end of July and into August with an eye towards September. But it’s vital for politicians who want to lead this country to have a seriousness of purpose. Why would you want to be president of the United States? It’s a rhetorical question, but I think you could probably answer it right?

If I said to you, okay, we’re going to elect you to the presidency of the United States. Why do you want to be the president united states, you would have something in mind, right? You might say something like, I want to fix the economy. I want to secure the border, I want to create an Opportunity Society for young people so that they feel like they have a stake in what whatever it is, it’s gonna be whatever reason you want to do that, or any other large project like that.

We don’t have a seriousness of purpose in our Congress.