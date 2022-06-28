Bret Baier on Trump disputing Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 testimony: She's under oath, he's on Truth Social
Jun. 28, 2022 - 03:30 - Anchor of 'Special Report' and chief...video.foxnews.com
when even the yellow journalism site Fox News sides with the liberals, you know Trump is in deep doo doo... and I'm definitely here for it. it's about time. 😏🍿
I used to watch Fox News. I haven't watched it in quite a while. They've turned into lying storytellers like the Democratic Socialist Party. Especially, Bret Baier. And some of the rest are no better. Sean Hannity is still respected for his commentary. Laura Ingraham lost my respect when she disrespected Sebastian Gorka for defending President Trump on her program a couple of years ago. Newsmax is now my truthful news station.
The Secret Service agent who was actually there said she was lying , that this never happened, as did the limo driver and the aide who supposedly told her this. The side said that he never said such a thing. All three have volunteered to testify that she is lying, and they will testify under oath. The note that she testified that she wrote “ it’s my handwriting “, also under oath , was actually written by a senior aide and this was witnessed by several other people. They will also testify that she is lying , all under other oath. The people that this woman claimed who asked for pardons for themselves all deny it. Sounds like she is guilty of perjury and slander.
