If you’ve cruised Woodward or driven down M-1 any time in the past 65 years, you’ve likely seen the sign, the Sign of the Beefcarver. Maybe it’s just been there all your life and you never thought twice. Perhaps you went a few times with your family years ago and you wonder if it’s still the same. You could be one of the loyal customers who are keeping the last remaining location going. Surely, though, you've noticed it.

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO