Tennessee six-week abortion ban can take effect: Court



A federal court allowed a Tennessee law banning abortion after six weeks to go into effect Tuesday following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last week.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee in 2019, is designed to ban abortions at the six-week mark, with an exception if the life of the mother is in danger. The law is set to go into effect approximately 30 days after the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization , which found no constitutional right to an abortion.

"After years of heartfelt prayer and thoughtful policy, America has an historic opportunity to support women, children and strong families while reconciling the pain and loss caused by Roe v. Wade ," Lee said Friday following the Dobbs ruling. "We have spent years preparing for the possibility that authority would return to the states, and Tennessee’s laws will provide the maximum possible protection for both mother and child."

CALIFORNIA TO VOTE ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT ENSHRINING ABORTION RIGHTS

The decision from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to allow the law to take effect reversed a 2021 injunction blocking it. The court cited the Dobbs decision in the filing to vacate the injunction.

Groups advocating for federally recognized abortion rights indicated their intent to fight the court's judgment.

"This is a dark day for Tennessean's reproductive freedom," said President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Alexis McGill Johnson. "They have had their autonomy stolen from them by politicians. We are exploring all options not only to ensure that patients can access abortion, but to hold leaders accountable for robbing the people of Tennessee and Mississippi of their rights. This is not over."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Opponents of the Dobbs ruling have enjoyed success in getting temporary halts on laws that would outlaw most abortions in Texas and Louisiana from taking effect.