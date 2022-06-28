ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee six-week abortion ban can take effect: Court

By Jack Birle
 1 day ago

A federal court allowed a Tennessee law banning abortion after six weeks to go into effect Tuesday following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last week.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee in 2019, is designed to ban abortions at the six-week mark, with an exception if the life of the mother is in danger. The law is set to go into effect approximately 30 days after the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization , which found no constitutional right to an abortion.

"After years of heartfelt prayer and thoughtful policy, America has an historic opportunity to support women, children and strong families while reconciling the pain and loss caused by Roe v. Wade ," Lee said Friday following the Dobbs ruling. "We have spent years preparing for the possibility that authority would return to the states, and Tennessee’s laws will provide the maximum possible protection for both mother and child."

The decision from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to allow the law to take effect reversed a 2021 injunction blocking it. The court cited the Dobbs decision in the filing to vacate the injunction.

Groups advocating for federally recognized abortion rights indicated their intent to fight the court's judgment.

"This is a dark day for Tennessean's reproductive freedom," said President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Alexis McGill Johnson. "They have had their autonomy stolen from them by politicians. We are exploring all options not only to ensure that patients can access abortion, but to hold leaders accountable for robbing the people of Tennessee and Mississippi of their rights. This is not over."

Opponents of the Dobbs ruling have enjoyed success in getting temporary halts on laws that would outlaw most abortions in Texas and Louisiana from taking effect.

Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Arkansas Guv Brushes Off Rape and Incest Exceptions to Abortion Ban

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state has no plans to add more exceptions to its abortion ban—even if a minor is assaulted by a family member. The Republican governor appeared on NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday where he was pressed by host Chuck Todd on the state’s sole exception to its abortion ban: only a medical emergency threatens a mother’s life. “If a 13-year-old in Arkansas is raped by a relative, that 13-year-old cannot get an abortion in Arkansas,” Todd asked. “Are you comfortable with that?” Hutchinson said the matter was “not the debate today in Arkansas.” “This is going to continue to be discussed, but the only exception in Arkansas is to save the life of the mother.” Arkansas is one of the multiple states that had “trigger laws” to ban abortions once Roe v. Wade was overturned.
ARKANSAS STATE
WATCH: Whoopi warns Clarence Thomas of being deemed 'quarter of a person' again

In the first episode of The View since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, relegating the issue of abortion to the states, a livid Whoopi Goldberg warned Justice Clarence Thomas that he may be deemed a "quarter of a person" again, likely referencing when slaves were counted as three-fifths of a person when population was measured for taxation and representation calculations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
