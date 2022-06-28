ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, TN

Input sought on proposed pump track in Hampton

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfVXc_0gOlcpdr00

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local organization wants to hear from local riders and others on a proposed pump track in the Hampton community.

SORBA Tri-Cities has contracted with American Ramp Company and Velosolutions to design an asphalt pump track. It will be located in the proposed bike skills park at the Hampton Watershed Trails system located adjacent to 2nd Avenue.

Fourth of July festivities announced for Tri-Cities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZQLL_0gOlcpdr00
(Image courtesy of Jamison Evans – SORBA Tri-Cities President)

The project design is being funded by the Carter County Parks and Recreation Board and is also supported by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.

The proposed track would be open to bikes, skateboards, inline skates, and scooters.

According to SORBA, overall design considerations came up during an initial kick-off meeting. Now, the organization is seeking community members’ input.

The survey is available online . The deadline for submissions is July 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Kingsport provides update on water meter replacement project

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials on Wednesday revealed they hope to return to 30-day water billing cycles by the end of the summer. The $3-million water meter replacement project was launched when some of the batteries started failing in December 2020, preventing the water services department from detecting water usage. In the spring of […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport to permanently close Jared Drive to through traffic Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jared Drive will permanently close to through traffic on Friday, Kingsport city officials announced. The city is vacating its portion of the road – an approximately 1,500-foot section stretching from the intersection with Riverport Road to the railroad tracks that cross Jared Drive. The remaining section of Jared Drive will end […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Hampton, TN
Government
City
Hampton, TN
WJHL

Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild has been years in the making

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An informational meeting was held Tuesday evening about Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild project. The $20 million project involves revamping the Main Street corridor, including better-looking and safer sidewalks and crosswalks, better parking, and relocating utility lines to make them less visible. “A lot of those are going to be rerouted either […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA agrees to injunction over landfill, sets timeline for closure

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A timeline is now set for the closure of the Bristol, Virginia landfill after city leaders agreed to a preliminary injunction filed by Bristol, Tennessee. The sister cities are engaged in a legal battle over the landfill as its pungent odors have intruded into homes and businesses for the last year […]
BRISTOL, VA
993thex.com

Bristol, Virginia To Close Landfill By September 12

Bristol, Virginia City leaders have unanimously agreed to a September 12 closing date for its troubled, and often smelly landfill. City leaders met Tuesday and voted to accept the terms of the preliminary injunction filed by its sister city, Bristol, Tennessee. Bristol, Virginia must also have temperature monitors as well as adequate cover on top of the landfill. By June of 2023 the city must have installed an odor mitigation system to capture any escaping gases from the landfill.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Work crews conducting smoke tests in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Work crews will be conducting smoke tests of sanitary sewers in Abingdon this week. The tests will assist in locating breaks and defects in the sewer system. During the test, you may see smoke coming from vent stacks on buildings or from holes in the ground. The smoke has no odor and is not toxic.
ABINGDON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Pump Track#Skateboards#Urban Construction#Sorba Tri Cities#American Ramp Company And#Tri Cities Lrb Image#Recreation Board#Recreation Department#Nexstar Media Inc
John M. Dabbs

Independence Day Celebration Saturday at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake

As the Independence Day weekend approaches, Mark Vance, Park Committee Chairman, says the Sullivan County park is underutilized during most of the season. Vance says the park is planning its seventh Independence Day celebration this weekend, complete with music performances, food trucks, craft vendors, and fireworks over the water for a grand finale. Proceeds from the event go toward expenses and the park's operating fund.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TVA increase to hit BrightRidge customers, hike monthly bills by average of $15

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge customers will see their electricity bills increase by about 9% starting next month because of a Tennessee Valley Authority “fuel cost adjustment.” A BrightRidge news release Wednesday said the utility’s board of directors approved holding its own rates flat for the fourth straight year, but a home using 1,300-kilowatt […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Commission approves conveyance of Ashe Street courthouse

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners moved forward with transferring the ownership of a historic former courthouse building to the City of Johnson City. On Monday, commissioners approved the conveyance of the Ashe Street courthouse to the city but said the building must be open for public use. “Putting that in the city’s hand […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Kingsport’s storm drain art contest begins

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is seeking local artists to paint five storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitats and aquatic wildlife. The City of Kingsport’s Stormwater Department, the Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport will choose five winners to receive $150 and their chance […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol Tennessee Police Department to host Camp Challenge

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) announced it is sponsoring a week-long camp for elementary and middle school students. “Camp Challenge has become a favorite event in our community each summer because it creates the opportunity for kids and police officers to come together in a fun environment,” said Lt. Greg […]
BRISTOL, TN
newstalk987.com

KPD Searching For Missing Kingsport Man

The Knoxville Police Department announce they are searching for a missing Kingsport man. According to officials, Jeremy Stout, 37, was last heard from on May 7th when he told his mother the was taking a Greyhound bus from Cherry Street to get back to his home in Kingsport. Officials said...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Sullivan County Animal Shelter kittens in need of homes

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's peak kitten season and the Sullivan County Animal Shelter has seen it firsthand. Currently the shelter takes in around ten to 15 kittens per week which is the most animals they've had in two years. Kittens aren't able to be adopted until they are...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Train hits stuck tractor-trailer in Southwest Virginia

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A tractor-trailer hauling a bulldozer was crossing over tracks near the intersection of Lee Highway and Seven Mile Ford Road Tuesday night when it was hit by a train. According to a report from the Chilhowie Fire and EMS & Department, responders arrived at the scene at 9:48 p.m. to find […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WJHL

Erwin hosting 6th annual Welcome Home Veterans Parade

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Erwin announced it will host the 6th annual Welcome Home Veterans Parade Saturday, July 2 at 10:30 a.m. The event aims to recognize all veterans and encourages those who have served to participate in the parade by joining with a float. Master Sgt. Billy Joe Bradley Jr., who […]
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

JC Commission: Incumbents Brock, Hunter both seeking re-election

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City commissioners whose terms end this year — Jenny Brock and John Hunter — both tell News Channel 11 they’ll seek re-election in November in the midst of strong population growth and numerous large civic projects. For Brock, a victory would seal a third term and leave her […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy