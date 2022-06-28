ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Inside Oprah Winfrey’s Sprawling Estate in Montecito

idesignarch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire talk show host Oprah Winfrey transformed her extravagant mansion in Montecito, California into a private sanctuary known as The Promised Land. Oprah purchased the luxury home in 2001, and...

www.idesignarch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glamour

Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance to Doja Cat in New Video

A new video features a dancer who happens to be the child of arguably the most famous pair of exes in Hollywood history. Shiloh-Jolie Pitt, the 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is featured as a dancer in a video for Doja Cat's latest song, “Vegas,” from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as rock music legend Elvis Presley. The video was choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and shows several trios of young dancers—Shiloh Jolie-Pitt among them.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Reality Tea

Creditor Asks For Foreclosure And Auction On Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi’s Former Pasadena Home

Creditors are really turning up the heat in the alleged embezzlement case against Tom Girardi. The once respected lawyer has found himself disbarred and disgraced after he stood accused of stealing settlement funds from his clients. Which includes orphans and widows. And his wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is smack dab […] The post Creditor Asks For Foreclosure And Auction On Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi’s Former Pasadena Home appeared first on Reality Tea.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The Independent

Spanish chef claims Victoria Beckham ‘changed whole menu’ for celebrity wedding

A Spanish celebrity chef has claimed that Victoria Beckham “changed the whole menu” with “strange” demands during a celebrity wedding she attended.Dani Garcia, who owns the Smoked Room restaurant in Madrid, spoke about his experience serving the former Spice Girl in an interview on national Spanish television on Monday night.The Andalusian chef said he created the menu for the wedding of former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and his model wife Pilar Rubio.But when it came to Beckham’s dietary requirements, Garcia said: “It was very strange.“Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu. It was very sad because when you make...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Cash’s Former Home, Listed for $1.8M, Includes Original Turntable

Back in 1961, Johnny Cash and his then-wife Vivian built a home tucked into the hills in Ventura County, California, overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs. The ranch-style 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom residence was built to the singer’s specifications and included everything from a wall-mounted turntable to custom wood built-ins in the kitchen and living room. Now, the double-gabled house, which is set on nearly six acres not far from the Ojai Valley, has come to market for $1.795 million, listed by its current owner (who purchased the house in 2003 for $739,000, according to The Wall Street Journal). Many of Cash’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
SheKnows

North West’s Middle Finger Made an Unwanted Appearance in Kim Kardashian’s Family Photos

Click here to read the full article. Most kids scowl or cry or close their eyes when they don’t want to be in a family photo. And who can blame them? It’s exhausting to sit still and smile for what seems like forever to get the perfect picture. However, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, 9, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, took it to the next level — and gave a big “F U” to her mom’s Christmas photos. In the season finale of The Kardashians that aired on Hulu today, the SKIMS founder shared that her daughter made a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Gardens#Santa Ynez Mountains#Fruit#Sprawling Estate#The Promised Land
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock, Justin Bieber and Other Stars Who Lost Money on Real Estate in a Booming Market

As the Los Angeles housing market has gone up and up, some high-rolling real estate players are selling their mega-mansions — surprisingly — at a loss. Trevor Noah recently sold his Bel Air mansion for $26.4 million, more than $1 million less than he paid for it in 2020. Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley sold a Pacific Palisades home for $6.5 million, $1.2 million less than they paid for it in 2018. Earlier this year, Sandra Bullock sold a condo in West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers in an off-market deal to Joker director Todd Phillips. According to Dirt.com, she paid $5.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
Robb Report

This $15 Million Florida Mansion Is a Disney Lover’s Dream

Click here to read the full article. Who needs a theme park when you can your very own Disney mansion? A house in the Carolwood neighborhood of Golden Oak at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort just went on the market for $15 million, and it’s a Disney lover’s dream. From the entryway, custom stained-glass windows with Disney motifs overlook the courtyard and pool. One of the marble fireplaces is an exact replica of the one in the apartment over Cinderella’s castle. And, perhaps most impressive of all, the home theater looks just like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Of course, this...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, 10, Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Travis Barker, 46, is hospitalized with mystery illness in Los Angeles as wife Kourtney Kardashian stays by his side - just hours after the Blink-182 drummer tweeted cryptically 'God save me': Daughter Alabama asks 'Please send your prayers'

Travis Barker was taken to a Los Angeles hospital by ambulance on Tuesday after suffering from a mysterious medical issue. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, arrived at the West Hills hospital on Tuesday morning with new wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side - however doctors at the local facility deemed the issue so serious that he was later transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Why Can’t the Biggest Name in Fried Chicken Break Through in Los Angeles?

On one hot summer day in 2020, Kim Prince, the owner of Los Angeles’s Hotville Chicken, ran orders to rows of cars waiting for takeout in the vast parking lot of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall. Minutes later, she hurried back inside to check the delivery app screens and tap away on her phone with messages to her fans on social media. In the kitchen, her staff of two hovered over piles of Hotville chicken, fresh from the cooker and still forming a craggy exterior as it rested, the skin a reddish-orange from the restaurant’s proprietary spice blend.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy