Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Sherman, Valley by NWS

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–In what may be part of a nationwide trend, authorities say two semi-trucks and a trailer meant for pickup were stolen this past weekend. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a Grand Island man reported on Monday that one of his semis and a trailer were taken during a theft that happened sometime between Friday and Saturday. Three semitrucks were taken from that Grand Island location, but thanks to GPS in one semi, it was found about 90 miles east, near SW 100th and Highway 33 in southwestern Lancaster County. The GPS showed the truck was at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop at SW 48th and West “O” Street between 4:24am and 4:40am Saturday. While the truck was recovered and turned back over to the owner, there was no trailer to be found.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO