Dawson County, NE

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Sherman, Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are...

alerts.weather.gov

Sand Hills Express

Three County Fire Departments Respond to Hay Fire on Pressey West Road

OCONTO – A fire erupted around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 on Pressey West Road and Road 786, north of Oconto and near Pressey Park and the Pressey State Wildlife Management Area. Calls went out at 11:16 to three Custer County fire departments, all of whom swiftly arrived...
OCONTO, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nance County man dead following Merrick County crash

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — A Nance County man has died following a crash Tuesday morning in rural Merrick County. According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:35 a.m., deputies were called to a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 14 near V Road. The preliminary investigation found...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Minden home destroyed in Tuesday afternoon fire

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in Minden is considered a total loss following a fire Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a home in the 200 block of S Nebraska Ave. around 2:30 p.m. as smoke was coming from the house. The Minden Fire Department was on scene...
MINDEN, NE
klkntv.com

Fireworks already blamed for several field fires in Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fireworks are now permitted in many Nebraska communities, and they’re already causing problems in one city. The Grand Island Fire Department says crews battled several field fires Tuesday, the first day fireworks were allowed. Communities to the north and west of Grand Island will...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Commissioners vote to change Buffalo County Jail food provider

KEARNEY, NE — The Buffalo County Jail is getting a new food provider. The Buffalo County Commissioners voted 6-0 Tuesday morning to accept a bid from Summit Food Service of Sioux Falls, SD. According to Buffalo County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dan Schleusener, Summit’s bid came in 21% under the bid from the previous provider.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Stolen vehicle recovered in Grand Island following pursuit

The Nebraska State Patrol and Grand Island Police Department have taken a juvenile into custody following a pursuit and search in Grand Island. At approximately 8:20 p.m. Thursday, June 16, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near mile marker 318. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kfornow.com

Two Semis, One Trailer Stolen During Meat Theft Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–In what may be part of a nationwide trend, authorities say two semi-trucks and a trailer meant for pickup were stolen this past weekend. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a Grand Island man reported on Monday that one of his semis and a trailer were taken during a theft that happened sometime between Friday and Saturday. Three semitrucks were taken from that Grand Island location, but thanks to GPS in one semi, it was found about 90 miles east, near SW 100th and Highway 33 in southwestern Lancaster County. The GPS showed the truck was at Shoemaker’s Truck Stop at SW 48th and West “O” Street between 4:24am and 4:40am Saturday. While the truck was recovered and turned back over to the owner, there was no trailer to be found.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Largest collection of square body vehicles comes to Grand Island

2022′s Flatwater Festival being called a success in its 15th year. The Flatwater Music Festival’s final day is wrapped up on Saturday night at the Prairie Loft Center in Hastings. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cooler temperatures sticking around for 2 days before the heat returns quickly mid...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Where’s the beef? Nearly $400,000 worth missing after semi thefts in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly $400,000 worth of beef is missing after a slew of semi thefts that began last week. On Sunday, A Grand Island man reported that his semi was stolen on Friday. He told police that the GPS in his truck indicated that the truck was southwest of Lincoln near the intersection of 100th Street and Highway 33.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

United Way of South Central Nebraska announces new program

2022′s Flatwater Festival being called a success in its 15th year. The Flatwater Music Festival’s final day is wrapped up on Saturday night at the Prairie Loft Center in Hastings. Largest collection of square body vehicles comes to Grand Island. Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Grand Island sets fireworks ordinance ahead of July Fourth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Grand Island is imposing a fireworks ordinance ahead of the Fourth of July. On Saturday, fireworks may be set off from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, an extra hour is added, giving residents until 11 p.m., and July 4 allows for fireworks from 8 a.m. to midnight.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island teens involved in hotel drug bust

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three Grand Island teens are facing charges following a drug bust in a Grand Island hotel room. On Tuesday, officers responded to the Rodeway Inn where hotel employees reported that a woman rented a room, but only boys were using the room. According to Grand...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island preparing to celebrate 150 years

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Grand Island is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary as it marks its 150th. On December 10, 1872, Grand Island became an incorporated town in Nebraska. To mark GI’s sesquicentennial, a committee has events to celebrate the occassion. The kick...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Damage to cemetery at now-closed Hastings Regional Center saddens residents

LINCOLN — Drive down a long, shaded, country lane west of the long-closed Hastings Regional Center site, follow a couple of bends in the road, and eventually you’ll arrive at the Ingleside Cemetery.  The burial grounds are the last remnant of a mental health complex, formerly known as the Ingleside Hospital for the Insane, that […] The post Damage to cemetery at now-closed Hastings Regional Center saddens residents appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Hastings native, Martin McIntire, named new Holdrege Police Chief

HOLDREGE — A familiar face has taken the helm at the Holdrege Police Department. Martin McIntire has been with HPD for 22 years, and he was named the Holdrege chief of police earlier this month. The Holdrege City Council approved the appointment of McIntire as chief of police at the June 7 council meeting.
HOLDREGE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska journalist receives national award

FARGO, N.D. -- A northeast Nebraska journalist received national recognition over the weekend. LuAnn Schindler, of Clearwater, was honored with the 2022 Communicator of Achievement Award from the National Federation of Press Women (NFPW). This award has been given for 65 years. "I just believe in the power of the...
CLEARWATER, NE

