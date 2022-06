Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT

