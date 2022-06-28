Rutgers sports scores big in proposed N.J. budget, will get $100M for arena, practice facility

An investigation has found Manasquan-based Jersey Mike's Subs allowed 14 and 15-year-old employees to work beyond and outside hours permitted by child labor laws. According to U.S. Department of Labor officials in a statement, investigations at 10 locations in four states, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank in New Jersey, found the teen employees were allowed to work past 7 p.m. on school days, past 9 p.m. in the summer and more than three hours on school days.

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO