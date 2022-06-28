ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers sports scores big in proposed N.J. budget, will get $100M for arena, practice facility

NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In a deal quietly hammered out last week, New Jersey leaders agreed to earmark $100 million in taxpayer money...

www.nj.com

Thomas Previty
1d ago

I can possibly see state money 💰 🤑 💸 going to Rutgers for educational programs, research labs and scholarships. I don't think state money should go into the Rutgers sports programs. Let donations from alumni, corporations and other private funding support the Rutgers sports programs.

Ghost Key
1d ago

This is bull why are we giving Rutgers another hundred million dollars let Ruckers find their money and build their stuff there with their money why are we giving them taxpayer money this is ridiculous over and over and over again every year we give the school money and they charge us a zillion dollars for an education this is bull

