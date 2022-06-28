Rutgers sports scores big in proposed N.J. budget, will get $100M for arena, practice facility
In a deal quietly hammered out last week, New Jersey leaders agreed to earmark $100 million in taxpayer money...www.nj.com
I can possibly see state money 💰 🤑 💸 going to Rutgers for educational programs, research labs and scholarships. I don't think state money should go into the Rutgers sports programs. Let donations from alumni, corporations and other private funding support the Rutgers sports programs.
This is bull why are we giving Rutgers another hundred million dollars let Ruckers find their money and build their stuff there with their money why are we giving them taxpayer money this is ridiculous over and over and over again every year we give the school money and they charge us a zillion dollars for an education this is bull
