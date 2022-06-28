Inside Katie Maloney's Weight Loss Transformation

Lisa Rinna is providing receipts. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, took to her Instagram Story on June 23 to share a screenshot of the message she supposedly texted former co-star Denise Richards, 51, to apologize for not believing her denial of rumors that she hooked up with RHOBH co-star Brandi Glanville, 49, which Brandi herself said happened. In a text that was dated October 2 (seen here), Lisa wrote to the new OnlyFans member, saying, “Denise, I’m deeply sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show. I hope you are doing well, and I wish you and your family nothing but the very best.” The screenshot showed a reply from Denise reading, “Thank you so much for your text. It means alot. I hope you and your family is good.”

