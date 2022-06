Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO