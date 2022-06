After rumors swirled that the Atlantic Coast Conference was moving to a new schedule matrix that would eliminate divisions for the future. And on Tuesday, that rumor became true. The conference announced that they are eliminating divisions and going with just one division for 14 schools starting in 2023 through 2026. The 3-5-5 structure will allow each team to play three primary opponents annually and then face the other 10 league teams twice in the four-year period. They will play those teams once at home and once on the road. For North Carolina, they drew their three primary opponents with Duke, N.C....

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO