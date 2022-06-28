ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

A.G. Morrisey asks Maryland governor to recognize WV’s concealed carry permits

By Amanda Barber
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5jGo_0gOlYJu700

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan asking him to recognize the Mountain State’s concealed weapon permits.

The letter comes after the U.S. Supreme Court decision that found a New York state law infringed on the right to carry arms and placed improper restrictions on issuing concealed carry permits.

Maryland, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have gun laws similar to New York.

So far, Maryland has not extended recognition for West Virginians with concealed carry permits. According to Attorney General Morrisey, this could be problematic for West Virginia residents living near Maryland, working there, or commuting through Maryland.

“It would be mutually beneficial for our states to reach a concealed handgun license reciprocity agreement, and my office is prepared to work with Maryland on this at any time,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote.

For information on West Virginia’s concealed carry laws, visit the West Virginia Attorney General’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 5

Mark Chase
1d ago

I'm glad I don't go to bars and nightclubs. That's what we need. Drunks in bars with concealed weapons. I wonder how long before there's an increase in shootings after vehicle accidents? Parents at a high school sporting event threatening the coaches because they don't like a call or their child gets benched. Or the parent who pulls a gun on the parent yelling at the coach. Someone in an Armani suit pulls a gun in a restaurant because the guy with neck tattoos and dreadlocks reached in his jacket... for his phone to call the babysitter. I can do this all day and it can all happen. You'll still crave the feeling of that Pachmayr grip in your hand as if it were your wife or husband's... hand. Nothing. Else. Matters.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Metro News

Lawsuit challenges abortion law, and Attorney General recommends legislative revisions

West Virginia’s longstanding law that makes abortion a felony is being challenged in court while the state Attorney General has concluded the law is valid but could also stand some legislative attention. Both developments occurred today as West Virginia grapples with the sudden reversal of 50 years of federally-guaranteed...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
California, MD
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
WDVM 25

Maryland and Virginia set first limit on harvesting blue crabs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s crab season, but Maryland and Virginia watermen will have to limit how many bushels of blue crabs they can take for the first time from the Chesapeake Bay. “The 2022 winter dredge survey measures the number of crabs in the Chesapeake Bay every year and showed us this […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Virginia to start enforcing five new ABC-related laws on July 1

(WFXR) — There are a few new laws that will go into effect soon, affecting the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s (ABC) licensees, as well as those applying for ABC licenses. Beginning on Friday, July 1, the Virginia ABC says the Commonwealth will be enacting the following new laws: Third-party delivery license/cocktails to-go (HB 426 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
Person
Larry Hogan
WDVM 25

West Virginia leaders react to death of Woody Williams

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Wednesday, the world lost a true hero. Medal of Honor Recipient and World War II Veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams passed away at the age of 98. Williams was the last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo […]
POLITICS
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Which States Are Sending Tax Rebates to Residents?

As inflation continues to soar and motorists feel the pinch at the pump, states across the country are looking for ways to ease the economic hit. Some have paused the state gas tax, but others are taking another route to put money back in people's pockets and are digging into revenue surpluses from 2021 to give back some of what residents have paid in.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Concealed Carry#Commuting#Politics State#Politics Governor#Wv#The U S Supreme Court#West Virginians#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Maryland sets first-ever limits on harvest of male Chesapeake blue crabs

For the first time ever, Maryland watermen will soon be limited on how many bushels of male blue crabs they can haul daily from the Chesapeake Bay. With populations of blue crabs at the lowest level since recordkeeping began more than three decades ago, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that starting in July, commercial watermen will be limited to at most 15 bushels a day of male crabs in August and September.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
weaa.org

Election 2022: Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for Maryland governor

(WEAA)—Westley Watende Omari Moore, also known as Wes Moore is a Democratic candidate for Maryland governor. Moore is also a U.S. Army veteran, author, entrepreneur, and television producer. He joins Dr. Kaye for her Meet The Candidates Series. Click the audio to listen. For voting information and list of...
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy