Greenwood County, KS

Greenwood County 4-H Brought Home Four Championship Titles

eurekaherald.com
 1 day ago

A large group represented Greenwood County in the 2022 Southeast Area...

www.eurekaherald.com

eurekaherald.com

Eureka Junior Golf Concluded Season

Members of the Eureka Junior Golf recently completed their 2022 season, participating in tournaments in Caney, Fredonia and Eureka.Participants aged 9-11 compete in 6 holes, while 12-18 year olds play 9. Following are the results:Caney • June 99-11 A-Boys: Maddox Hughes 36, Wacey Ross 41, Logan Morris 47, Liam Mead ...
EUREKA, KS
siouxlandnews.com

Former Briar Cliff wrestler murdered in Kansas

OTTAWA, Kansas — Briar Cliff University is mourning the loss of a former wrestler, the victim of murder this weekend in Kansas. Ottawa, Kansas Police say 29-year-old Dalton Presley, of Ottawa, was found dead from a stab wound at a home in that community on Sunday afternoon. 29-year-old Anthony...
OTTAWA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Insurance Department sends over $162,000 to Lyon County fire departments

Firefighters in Lyon County departments are receiving better than $160,000 from a state allocation. The Kansas Insurance Department has earmarked $162,000 to Lyon County Firefighter Relief Associations, or FRAs. Funds come through the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, which uses a two-percent tax on insurance company fire and lightning insurance premiums or safety enhancements to pay for health, accident, disability and life insurance premiums.
LYON COUNTY, KS
eurekaherald.com

Named To 2022 Sports In Kansas All-State Honorable Mention Teams

Two Eureka Tornadoes received post season honors recently when they were selected by Sports In Kansas for their All-State Teams.Lady Tornado Taylor Palmer, an upcoming senior, was named to the 2022 All-State Honorable Mention softball team.Eureka’s Garrison Spoonts, a 2022 graduate, was named to the 2022 All-State Honorable Mention baseball ...
EUREKA, KS
eurekaherald.com

GREENWOOD COUNTY HISTORY

I came across some interesting information in our files recently about a big Trade Show hosted in Eureka in late March, 1935. The article opened with the statement: “Eureka’s Trade Show Sets High Mark in Business Enterprise.” It was reported that 4,800 admissions were checked at the door, anxious to ...
EUREKA, KS
eurekaherald.com

KENNETH RAY MILLS

Kenneth Ray Mills was born on April 18, 1938 to Lee and Emma Mills, near Malden, MO and passed away on June 13, 2022 in Eureka, KS. He grew up in St. Louis and in the cotton fields of Southeast Missouri. He graduated from Fisk/Rombauer High School and joined the US Air Force, becoming an airborne electronics technician. While he was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, he met and married Bertle “Birdie” Gurskey of Cedar Vale, KS. Following his discharge, they operated City Radio and T.V. in Wichita until moving to the Cedar Vale and Grenola area to farm and ranch. They added a son, Brian and daughter, Nancy. After also running a construction and mechanical contracting company, they retired to Eureka to be near grandchildren. Ken only slowed down in the last year, always building and planning. He was a good businessman, mechanic and innovatory. He is preceded in death by his parents and one older brother, Van. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Birdie; son Brian (Leah) of rural Florence, KS, daughter Nancy of Bella Vista, AR, 4 granddaughters, 2 great grandchildren, sister, Barbara and brother, Jim of Indianapolis, IN.
EUREKA, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Statewide Silver Alert for missing Kansas man

BUTLER COUNTY – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Towanda man. Joseph Moody Hayes left his home in Towanda, Kansas on Monday, June 20, en route to Anniston, Alabama to visit family. He never made it. Hayes was driving a 2014 Black Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Kansas tag 576HZW.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Person
Cody Johnson
WIBW

Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are facing charges for burglary and theft after police say they were caught stealing copper in a north Topeka railyard Tuesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Dept. says John T. Good, 47, and William L. Berardy, 27, both of Topeka were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary, felony theft, aggravated criminal damage, felony obstruction and trespass on railroad property.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crash involving semi tanker and farm implement closes stretch of K-4 in Dickinson Co.

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of Dickinson Co. highway had to be completely shut down Wednesday following a collision between a semi tanker and farm equipment. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, K-4 between K-43 and K-218 was closed just before noon, however the accident took place earlier in the morning. The highway is located between the communities of Herington and Hope.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
eurekaherald.com

Deadline For Fair Entries This Friday, July 1

With the Greenwood County Fair being less than a month away, organizers are looking for fair entries for both 4-H/FFA and open classes.Make the best bread? Enter it in Open Class Foods. Have the prettiest flowers? Show them off in the Flowers and Plants section of Open Class. The classes ...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
eurekaherald.com

Soft Opening Held For Splash Pad

A soft opening for the Eureka City Park (Riverside Park) Splash Pad was held over the weekend. This week, contractors will be completing work to the mechanical system to finalize the project.The City of Eureka shared plans to reopen the Splash Pad in time for the 4th of July holiday.Once ...
EUREKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas veterans and legislators wary of proposal to close VA clinics and cut emergency services

TOPEKA — When retired U.S. Army Col. Lynn Rolf enlisted and went to war, the federal government made a promise it would take care of his medical needs. Rolf, who began his 31 years of military service in 1970 in Vietnam, says he is still fighting the battle to ensure that commitment is fulfilled and […] The post Kansas veterans and legislators wary of proposal to close VA clinics and cut emergency services appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

All counties placed on drought watch as heat wave creeps across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All 105 Kansas counties have been placed under at least a drought watch as a record heat wave makes its way across the Sunflower State. The Kansas Water Office says on Monday, June 27, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #22-06 which declared updated drought emergencies for Kansas counties.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

UPDATE: Formal charges filed against suspect in four-county vehicle pursuit

Formal charges have been filed in Franklin County against the woman accused of leading local law enforcement on a four-county chase Saturday. According to County Attorney Brandon Jones, 39-year-old Rebecca Estrada has been charged with single counts of aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated assault, aggravated vehicular burglary, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Estrada had her first appearance in Franklin County District Court Tuesday afternoon at which time she was placed on $500,000 bond and had her next appearance set for 1 pm Jul. 7 via Zoom.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
eurekaherald.com

Greenwood County Hospital Cares Project Progressing Toward Phase Four

The Greenwood County Hospital Board met on Thursday, June 23, with CEO Sandy Dickerson providing an update on the ongoing Cares Project. Project three recently received approval from the Fire Marshal. Dickerson shared that the temporary wall had been removed and additional walls have been built for the nurses’ station.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Alpacas, goats, oh my! Kansas farm open for visitors

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to paint with alpacas? Perhaps, you are looking to pet some goats or escape the hustle and bustle of the city? Lazy Moon Ranch in Augusta may be the perfect spot for you to unwind. The family-owned hobby farm, situated about 15 miles east of Wichita, […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

One dead in Lyon Co. UTV rollover

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead, another seriously injured following a wreck involving a UTV in southeast Lyon Co. Monday morning. According to the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Road V. When emergency...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas state park hit by blue-green algae water warning

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday issued a warning for people to stay out of the water at a state park due to a blue-green algae bloom. The Pomona State Park, situated in Osage County, put out a warning via Facebook on June 28 asking people to avoid […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS

