Vermont Capitol Police are asking for tips from the public that could help them identify a suspect they say vandalized the Vermont State House in Montpelier over the weekend. Investigators released a surveillance image on their Facebook page which shows a person outside the historic building over the weekend. Capitol Police say the person in the image is the prime suspect in a vandalism that left seven windows broken across the front of the building.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO