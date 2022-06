We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When you cut up some fruit, pour some granola, or make yourself waffles at the start of the day, you may feel the desire to add a little more to your meal to add a little extra something to your breakfast. For many people, this is a sweet, cool serving of yogurt. Regular yogurt, whipped yogurt, Greek yogurt — no matter how you take it, yogurt in general is a creamy addition to your morning meal, and can be what gives you an extra boost of energy to help get you through the day. There's just one problem for some people when it comes to yogurt: the sugar.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO