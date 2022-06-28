ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens were allowed to drill near dynamite at Georgia demolition firm, feds say

By Julia Marnin
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree teenage employees were allowed to work and drill near dynamite for a Georgia demolition and construction contractor, according to federal labor officials. The contractor is now accused of violating child labor laws as the 16 and 17-year-olds were not old enough to work where explosives are made and kept, the...

