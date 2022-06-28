ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

Greenwood County Hospital Cares Project Progressing Toward Phase Four

eurekaherald.com
 1 day ago

The Greenwood County Hospital Board met on Thursday, June 23, with...

www.eurekaherald.com

KVOE

Kansas Insurance Department sends over $162,000 to Lyon County fire departments

Firefighters in Lyon County departments are receiving better than $160,000 from a state allocation. The Kansas Insurance Department has earmarked $162,000 to Lyon County Firefighter Relief Associations, or FRAs. Funds come through the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, which uses a two-percent tax on insurance company fire and lightning insurance premiums or safety enhancements to pay for health, accident, disability and life insurance premiums.
LYON COUNTY, KS
eurekaherald.com

Area Communities To Celebrate Independence Day

On Monday, July 4, people across the nation will celebrate America’s Independence Day.Four area communities have shared their plans with The Eureka Herald.EurekaThe annual Party in the Park event will be held this weekend. To kick off the event, the Eureka Safe Night After Prom committee will be hosting a ...
EUREKA, KS
eurekaherald.com

Smith To Serve As Clerk For City Of Hamilton

Tuesday, June 21, Hamilton City officials held a special meeting to interview applicants for the City Clerk position. Five candidates were interviewed.Following a 15-minute executive session for personnel pertaining to applicant reviews and a 10-minute extension, council members voted to hire Sheila Smith to serve as the new City Clerk ...
HAMILTON, KS
eurekaherald.com

GREENWOOD COUNTY HISTORY

I came across some interesting information in our files recently about a big Trade Show hosted in Eureka in late March, 1935. The article opened with the statement: “Eureka’s Trade Show Sets High Mark in Business Enterprise.” It was reported that 4,800 admissions were checked at the door, anxious to ...
EUREKA, KS
eurekaherald.com

Soft Opening Held For Splash Pad

A soft opening for the Eureka City Park (Riverside Park) Splash Pad was held over the weekend. This week, contractors will be completing work to the mechanical system to finalize the project.The City of Eureka shared plans to reopen the Splash Pad in time for the 4th of July holiday.Once ...
EUREKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas state park hit by blue-green algae water warning

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks on Tuesday issued a warning for people to stay out of the water at a state park due to a blue-green algae bloom. The Pomona State Park, situated in Osage County, put out a warning via Facebook on June 28 asking people to avoid […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
eurekaherald.com

Greenwood County 4-H Brought Home Four Championship Titles

A large group represented Greenwood County in the 2022 Southeast Area Contests held in Emporia on June 21 and Yates Center on June 23. The group included Lyle Perrier, Luke Fankhauser, Brooke Gaines, Cody Johnson, Caylin Luthi, Brynn Roth, Hannah Perrier, Addison Westerman, Cort Decker, Jorja Beeman, Gabe Oltman, Lylly ...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Woman killed in early morning Lyon County crash

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Lyon County Deputy Jody Myers confirmed the death of one person following an early morning rollover crash near the area of the 400 Block of Road V at approximately 6 a.m. Emporia, Lyon County EMS, and Hartford Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to find a Red Polaris Raze in […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Police use 'force' in domestic case; officer hurt

An Emporia police officer was slightly hurt Tuesday while using “some force” to end a domestic violence situation, a spokesman said. Capt. Ray Mattas would not release exactly where the incident occurred, because that is department policy in domestic violence cases, but he said officers were called to it around 12:30 p.m.
EMPORIA, KS
eurekaherald.com

GREENWOOD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST/INCIDENT LOG

In Kansas, by statute and Attorney General Opinion, booking records, including alleged charges and mugshots, are considered public record and may be published or otherwise printed. Many departments provide this information to newspapers and other forms of media.All suspects pictured or described herein or hereon are to be considered innocent ...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Alpacas, goats, oh my! Kansas farm open for visitors

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to paint with alpacas? Perhaps, you are looking to pet some goats or escape the hustle and bustle of the city? Lazy Moon Ranch in Augusta may be the perfect spot for you to unwind. The family-owned hobby farm, situated about 15 miles east of Wichita, […]
WICHITA, KS
eurekaherald.com

KENNETH RAY MILLS

Kenneth Ray Mills was born on April 18, 1938 to Lee and Emma Mills, near Malden, MO and passed away on June 13, 2022 in Eureka, KS. He grew up in St. Louis and in the cotton fields of Southeast Missouri. He graduated from Fisk/Rombauer High School and joined the US Air Force, becoming an airborne electronics technician. While he was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, he met and married Bertle “Birdie” Gurskey of Cedar Vale, KS. Following his discharge, they operated City Radio and T.V. in Wichita until moving to the Cedar Vale and Grenola area to farm and ranch. They added a son, Brian and daughter, Nancy. After also running a construction and mechanical contracting company, they retired to Eureka to be near grandchildren. Ken only slowed down in the last year, always building and planning. He was a good businessman, mechanic and innovatory. He is preceded in death by his parents and one older brother, Van. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Birdie; son Brian (Leah) of rural Florence, KS, daughter Nancy of Bella Vista, AR, 4 granddaughters, 2 great grandchildren, sister, Barbara and brother, Jim of Indianapolis, IN.
EUREKA, KS
WIBW

Franklin Co. K9 credited with arrest of man after tailer stolen

RICHMOND, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin Co. deputies have credited K9 Duke for the arrest of a man who attempted to flee after he allegedly stole a trailer early Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 28, that during the early-morning hours, deputies received reports of a stolen trailer from a home in Richmond.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One dead in Lyon Co. UTV rollover

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead, another seriously injured following a wreck involving a UTV in southeast Lyon Co. Monday morning. According to the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Road V. When emergency...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Statewide Silver Alert for missing Kansas man

BUTLER COUNTY – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Towanda man. Joseph Moody Hayes left his home in Towanda, Kansas on Monday, June 20, en route to Anniston, Alabama to visit family. He never made it. Hayes was driving a 2014 Black Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Kansas tag 576HZW.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rape report under investigation

Emporia Police were investigating a reported rape Wednesday. There's no word of any arrests. Police logs suggest detectives received the report during the midday hours Tuesday. But a spokesman did not reveal any details. “We don't release anything at all, as far as location, to protect the victim,” Capt. Ray...
EMPORIA, KS
eurekaherald.com

Eureka Junior Golf Concluded Season

Members of the Eureka Junior Golf recently completed their 2022 season, participating in tournaments in Caney, Fredonia and Eureka.Participants aged 9-11 compete in 6 holes, while 12-18 year olds play 9. Following are the results:Caney • June 99-11 A-Boys: Maddox Hughes 36, Wacey Ross 41, Logan Morris 47, Liam Mead ...
EUREKA, KS
eurekaherald.com

Named To 2022 Sports In Kansas All-State Honorable Mention Teams

Two Eureka Tornadoes received post season honors recently when they were selected by Sports In Kansas for their All-State Teams.Lady Tornado Taylor Palmer, an upcoming senior, was named to the 2022 All-State Honorable Mention softball team.Eureka’s Garrison Spoonts, a 2022 graduate, was named to the 2022 All-State Honorable Mention baseball ...
EUREKA, KS

