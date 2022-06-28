ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Pocono Family YMCA to be renovated

 1 day ago
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Whether it's running on the treadmill, lifting weights in the gym, or dancing in a Zumba class, the facilities at Pocono Family YMCA on Main Street in Stroudsburg are used daily. Now, efforts are underway to update and upgrade the amenities. "Several years of planning....

Times News

Palmerton Hospital slated for fall demolition

St. Luke’s University Health Network is getting closer to its plan to demolish the former Palmerton Hospital building. Erica Essig, director of marketing and communications at St. Luke’s, said Monday that the hospital is slated for demolition this fall. “There will be extensive community and neighborhood communication about...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Expanded trails for vets at Camp Freedom in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Members of Camp Freedom and Leadership Lackawanna cut the ribbon on Wednesday to open the updated trails on the property near Simpson. Camp Freedom is a place that welcomes veterans, Gold Star families, military members, and first responders to spend time in the outdoors and connect with others who share similar experiences.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Roots to Recovery Heartwood Center in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — The former Boyle's Funeral Home on South Wyoming Avenue in Hazleton has new life as a day center for the homeless. "That's the purpose of this center, so they can come in and receive the services, and we are a safe zone for them, no judgment. We are just here to help," said Kerri Scheitrum, regional director of New Roots Recovery.
HAZLETON, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Stroudsburg, PA
Government
City
Stroudsburg, PA
Newswatch 16

New Sheetz location open in Larksville

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Inside and outside, the new Sheetz along Route 11 in Larksville was packed with people coming to celebrate the store's grand opening. "Have other gas stations up and down that we have seen all the time, but now this is a brand new one here, so it's kind of like a fresh start in a way," said Kaila Hartman of Plymouth, who watched daily as the location was being built.
LARKSVILLE, PA
Pocono Update

Celebrate Pennsylvania's Largest 4th Of July Fireworks Show At Camelbeach

Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is inviting the Poconos to come and have a blast celebrating the 4th of July with Pennsylvania's largest fireworks show. Americans will gather with friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. There will undoubtedly be hotdogs, hamburgers, music, and everyone's favorite, fireworks. Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark is no exception as they promise fireworks, food, fun, and live music will be plenty. Watch one of the most anticipated fireworks show in the Monroe County area of the Poconos. Camelbeach Mountain Water park is a tradition for many in its own right, host to the largest fireworks show in Pennsylvania, according to PoconoMountains.com.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Lackawanna principal accepts JT position

Jim Thorpe Area School District has named a new superintendent. School board members voted 7-0 during a special meeting Monday night to appoint Robert Presley of South Abington Township, Lackawanna County, to be the district’s top administrator, at a salary of $122,000. Presley has been a school administrator for...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN plans new hospital, medical offices in Pocono Township

POCONO TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network appears to be shifting gears on plans for a new hospital in the Poconos. The health network wants to open a one-story hospital and three-story medical office building off of Route 611 in Pocono Township, said a spokesperson for LVHN on Tuesday.
STROUDSBURG, PA
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire levels home in Upper Mount Bethel

UPPER MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Fire completely destroyed a home along the Delaware River on Tuesday. It was reported around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of River Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township, according to Northampton County emergency dispatchers. Firefighters struck two alarms for additional manpower to the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pro-voter block party held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A party in downtown Wilkes-Barre was all about making sure everyone hits the polls this November. In This Together NEPA and Action Together NEPA held a pro-voter block party at the River Commons Tuesday night. The coalition behind the party says it's all meant to make...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Busy weekend ahead on Montage Mountain

MOOSIC, Pa. — Preparations are underway for a busy weekend on Montage Mountain as the annual Peach Music Festival returns. People will begin pouring in on Thursday for this year's Peach Fest. This year, it falls on a holiday weekend, and it's not the only event happening on the...
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage building in Peckville

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A state police fire marshal is on the scene of the blaze that damaged a building right on Main Street in the Lackawanna County community of Peckville. A viewer sent a video to Newswatch 16 of the flames and smoke coming from the building around...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New safe transfer zone in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Just off south Blakely Street in front of the Dunmore Police Station are two new parking spots that are meant to serve as a new safe space. "Safe transfer zone is basically a place two people can exchange goods, or if you're in a family civil matter and you need a safe place to either have a child transfer or something like that, you can meet here," said Dunmore Mayor, Max Conway.
DUNMORE, PA
