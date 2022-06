ZZ Top’s “Raw” is as close to being an accidental album as it gets. The album, which is set for release on July 22, is drawn from a session at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas in which singer/guitarist Billy Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard set up and played versions of such familiar songs as “La Grange,” “Tush,” “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Legs” in the most live, spontaneous and basic setting possible.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO