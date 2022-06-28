ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, KS

Eureka Junior Golf Concluded Season

 1 day ago

Members of the Eureka Junior Golf recently completed their 2022 season,...

Greenwood County 4-H Brought Home Four Championship Titles

A large group represented Greenwood County in the 2022 Southeast Area Contests held in Emporia on June 21 and Yates Center on June 23. The group included Lyle Perrier, Luke Fankhauser, Brooke Gaines, Cody Johnson, Caylin Luthi, Brynn Roth, Hannah Perrier, Addison Westerman, Cort Decker, Jorja Beeman, Gabe Oltman, Lylly ...
KENNETH RAY MILLS

Kenneth Ray Mills was born on April 18, 1938 to Lee and Emma Mills, near Malden, MO and passed away on June 13, 2022 in Eureka, KS. He grew up in St. Louis and in the cotton fields of Southeast Missouri. He graduated from Fisk/Rombauer High School and joined the US Air Force, becoming an airborne electronics technician. While he was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, he met and married Bertle “Birdie” Gurskey of Cedar Vale, KS. Following his discharge, they operated City Radio and T.V. in Wichita until moving to the Cedar Vale and Grenola area to farm and ranch. They added a son, Brian and daughter, Nancy. After also running a construction and mechanical contracting company, they retired to Eureka to be near grandchildren. Ken only slowed down in the last year, always building and planning. He was a good businessman, mechanic and innovatory. He is preceded in death by his parents and one older brother, Van. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Birdie; son Brian (Leah) of rural Florence, KS, daughter Nancy of Bella Vista, AR, 4 granddaughters, 2 great grandchildren, sister, Barbara and brother, Jim of Indianapolis, IN.
Soft Opening Held For Splash Pad

A soft opening for the Eureka City Park (Riverside Park) Splash Pad was held over the weekend. This week, contractors will be completing work to the mechanical system to finalize the project.The City of Eureka shared plans to reopen the Splash Pad in time for the 4th of July holiday.Once ...
GREENWOOD COUNTY HISTORY

I came across some interesting information in our files recently about a big Trade Show hosted in Eureka in late March, 1935. The article opened with the statement: “Eureka’s Trade Show Sets High Mark in Business Enterprise.” It was reported that 4,800 admissions were checked at the door, anxious to ...
Area Communities To Celebrate Independence Day

On Monday, July 4, people across the nation will celebrate America’s Independence Day.Four area communities have shared their plans with The Eureka Herald.EurekaThe annual Party in the Park event will be held this weekend. To kick off the event, the Eureka Safe Night After Prom committee will be hosting a ...
Fundraisers Planned To Assist Kirkpatrick

Efforts are underway to assist a former Eureka resident as she is recovering from serious health issues. On June 18, Erin Kirkpatrick was airlifted to INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., where they learned she had a tear in her esophagus, which caused internal bleeding. She was in ...
GREENWOOD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARREST/INCIDENT LOG

In Kansas, by statute and Attorney General Opinion, booking records, including alleged charges and mugshots, are considered public record and may be published or otherwise printed. Many departments provide this information to newspapers and other forms of media.All suspects pictured or described herein or hereon are to be considered innocent ...
