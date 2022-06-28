GREENWOOD COUNTY HISTORY

Kenneth Ray Mills was born on April 18, 1938 to Lee and Emma Mills, near Malden, MO and passed away on June 13, 2022 in Eureka, KS. He grew up in St. Louis and in the cotton fields of Southeast Missouri. He graduated from Fisk/Rombauer High School and joined the US Air Force, becoming an airborne electronics technician. While he was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, he met and married Bertle “Birdie” Gurskey of Cedar Vale, KS. Following his discharge, they operated City Radio and T.V. in Wichita until moving to the Cedar Vale and Grenola area to farm and ranch. They added a son, Brian and daughter, Nancy. After also running a construction and mechanical contracting company, they retired to Eureka to be near grandchildren. Ken only slowed down in the last year, always building and planning. He was a good businessman, mechanic and innovatory. He is preceded in death by his parents and one older brother, Van. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Birdie; son Brian (Leah) of rural Florence, KS, daughter Nancy of Bella Vista, AR, 4 granddaughters, 2 great grandchildren, sister, Barbara and brother, Jim of Indianapolis, IN.

EUREKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO