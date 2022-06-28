ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, KS

Fundraisers Planned To Assist Kirkpatrick

eurekaherald.com
 1 day ago

Efforts are underway to assist a former Eureka resident as she...

www.eurekaherald.com

eurekaherald.com

Greenwood County Hospital Cares Project Progressing Toward Phase Four

The Greenwood County Hospital Board met on Thursday, June 23, with CEO Sandy Dickerson providing an update on the ongoing Cares Project. Project three recently received approval from the Fire Marshal. Dickerson shared that the temporary wall had been removed and additional walls have been built for the nurses’ station.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Local church left with no AC after thieves stole units, copper and condensers

A local church is left with no air conditioning after thieves stole AC units and their copper over the weekend. "First of all, we are praying for you, because that means you are in a desperate position to have to steal copper from an AC unit. So, praying for you, we forgive you, we ask you don't do it again. If you need help, come to the church. We will try our best to help you, even help you find the work. This is a no-win situation for both parties," Rev. Dr. Kevass Harding, the Lead Pastor at Dellrose United Methodist Church in Wichita said Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
eurekaherald.com

Deadline For Fair Entries This Friday, July 1

With the Greenwood County Fair being less than a month away, organizers are looking for fair entries for both 4-H/FFA and open classes.Make the best bread? Enter it in Open Class Foods. Have the prettiest flowers? Show them off in the Flowers and Plants section of Open Class. The classes ...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Silver Alert: KBI search for missing Butler County man

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Butler County man. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), they received a request from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to issue a statewide alert for Joseph M. Hayes, 71, of Towanda. He is described as a 5-feet-8-inches, weighing 175 […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Alpacas, goats, oh my! Kansas farm open for visitors

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to paint with alpacas? Perhaps, you are looking to pet some goats or escape the hustle and bustle of the city? Lazy Moon Ranch in Augusta may be the perfect spot for you to unwind. The family-owned hobby farm, situated about 15 miles east of Wichita, […]
WICHITA, KS
eurekaherald.com

KENNETH RAY MILLS

Kenneth Ray Mills was born on April 18, 1938 to Lee and Emma Mills, near Malden, MO and passed away on June 13, 2022 in Eureka, KS. He grew up in St. Louis and in the cotton fields of Southeast Missouri. He graduated from Fisk/Rombauer High School and joined the US Air Force, becoming an airborne electronics technician. While he was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, he met and married Bertle “Birdie” Gurskey of Cedar Vale, KS. Following his discharge, they operated City Radio and T.V. in Wichita until moving to the Cedar Vale and Grenola area to farm and ranch. They added a son, Brian and daughter, Nancy. After also running a construction and mechanical contracting company, they retired to Eureka to be near grandchildren. Ken only slowed down in the last year, always building and planning. He was a good businessman, mechanic and innovatory. He is preceded in death by his parents and one older brother, Van. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Birdie; son Brian (Leah) of rural Florence, KS, daughter Nancy of Bella Vista, AR, 4 granddaughters, 2 great grandchildren, sister, Barbara and brother, Jim of Indianapolis, IN.
EUREKA, KS
eurekaherald.com

Smith To Serve As Clerk For City Of Hamilton

Tuesday, June 21, Hamilton City officials held a special meeting to interview applicants for the City Clerk position. Five candidates were interviewed.Following a 15-minute executive session for personnel pertaining to applicant reviews and a 10-minute extension, council members voted to hire Sheila Smith to serve as the new City Clerk ...
HAMILTON, KS
KSN News

6 hour closure Wednesday at Wichita’s North Junction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be a temporary closure at Wichita’s North Junction on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Transportation says the northbound I-235 exit to northbound I-135 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Workers will be using that time to crane bridge beams onto the bridge piers. The construction is […]
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

All area counties in drought watch

Despite a foot or more of rainfall across the KVOE listening area since mid-May, the Kansas Water Office still has area counties in a drought watch. Morris County was removed from a drought warning announced in March, joining all other area counties, including Lyon, in a drought watch. Water Office Director Connie Owen says this reflects hot and dry conditions across much of the state the past three weeks and the possibility of more heat and humidity over the next few weeks.
eurekaherald.com

Soft Opening Held For Splash Pad

A soft opening for the Eureka City Park (Riverside Park) Splash Pad was held over the weekend. This week, contractors will be completing work to the mechanical system to finalize the project.The City of Eureka shared plans to reopen the Splash Pad in time for the 4th of July holiday.Once ...
EUREKA, KS
KAKE TV

Church asking for help after 10 air conditioning units were stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Disciples of Dellrose United Methodist Church are asking for help after 10 air conditioning units wear taken and gutted of their copper and compressors. The it was discovered the the units were missing on Sunday morning, just hours before services were scheduled to begin. "Pastor...
WICHITA, KS

