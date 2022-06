In a surprising move, WWE has allowed three wrestlers from rival company AEW to appear on its weekly series Raw. Monday's night's Raw episode is dedicated to John Cena, who is celebrating 20 years with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). In addition to an appearance by Cena later in the show, there are also numerous video messages from wrestling legends to Cena being played. In addition to WWE employees like Triple H and Shawn Michaels, two AEW (All Elite Wrestling) personalities, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson (known as Daniel Bryan in WWE) and Paul Wight (a.k.a. Big Show in WWE and The Giant in WCW) appeared in recorded messages.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO