Pokémon GO creator unveils new AR game for iOS: ‘NBA All-World’

By Allison McDaniel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic, the creator of the hit augmented reality mobile game, Pokémon Go, has announced its next venture. Teaming up with the National Basketball Association, NBA All-World is currently in development and will release on iOS and Android devices. According to Polygon, the gameplay in NBA All-World will resemble...

