Hendersonville, TN

Blue Alert suspect out on bond at time of officer shooting

By Caitlin Huff
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496SU4_0gOlWD6p00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man at the center of a Blue Alert in Tennessee was out on bond at the time of the shooting.

Samuel Edwards, 34, is accused of shooting a Hendersonville police officer Monday night during a chase.

Blue Alert: Man accused of shooting Hendersonville officer on the run

The chase ended in Madison after Edwards is accused of shooting out the window of a van he was driving. Investigators said Edwards abandoned the van and allegedly stole a white Chevy Silverado truck that has a missing grill and damage to the bumper.

The stolen truck was found Tuesday morning by Millersville Police.

Edwards is currently out on bond facing a long list of charges out of Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Samuel Q. Edwards was booked after a run-in with law enforcement earlier this month.

He and one other person are accused in an Interstate-40 shooting that happened June 14, 2022 .

Investigators said that Edwards was allegedly shooting at another car traveling through Cookeville.

Troopers attempted to stop Edwards, but he kept driving. However, that chase ended after he lost control of the car and hit a telephone pole.

Edwards was taken into custody after a short foot chase. His passenger, Erica Lynn was ejected from the car.

Both are convicted felons and were found with handguns, according to investigators. Officers also found meth in the car.

What is a Blue Alert?

The two were taken to the hospital for their injuries at the time.

Edwards was charged with vehicular assault, felony evading arrest, felon in possession of a handgun, felon possession of meth and marijuana, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving on a revoked license due to DUI.

Lynn was also charged with several gun and drug charges.

Edwards was released on $79,800 bond June 21, 2022. He is due back in court July 20, 2022.

After THP’s initial investigation, the case was handed over to the FBI due to the suspects’ criminal history.

WATE

TBI apologizes for too many Blue Alerts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it’s working to improve its Blue Alert system after people reported getting multiple emergency alerts, some of them overnight, on their cell phones. The agency uses audible Blue Alerts to notify the public of incidents in which law enforcement officers have been wounded, similar to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wjle.com

Alexandria Woman Charged in Knife Attack

An Alexandria woman accused in a knife attack on her boyfriend has been charged with aggravated assault. 37-year-old Pamela Lynn Salas of Walker Creek Road, Alexandria is under a $6,500 bond and will be in court July 14. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on June 26 a deputy was summoned...
ALEXANDRIA, TN
WATE

WATE

