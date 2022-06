When someone asks you what the longest river in the United States is, you might immediately think of the Mississippi River. It’s a common mistake, as the Mississippi River is one of the most renowned rivers in the country. And to top that, the letters in the name “Mississippi River” sure make it look long enough. However, the Mississippi River isn’t the longest in the United States. Instead, the Missouri River holds this title.

