Entering the Stanley Cup Final, one of the main storylines was the matchup between the prolific Colorado offense and the stingy Lightning team defense. In going 12-2 in the first three rounds, the Avalanche averaged 4.61 goals per game. The Lightning, beginning with their Game Seven first round win at Toronto, had effectively locked things down in nearly all of their subsequent contests. Excluding the 6-2 loss in Game One of the Eastern Conference Final, the Lightning had held the opposition to two goals or less in all but one of their other contests and allowed a total of 12 goals over 10 games.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO