The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and CFCU Community Credit Union have recognized Northeast College of Health Sciences as the June 2022 Business of the Month. “Northeast College of Health Sciences is now 103 years old and is celebrating its first anniversary under its new name and over 30 years since its relocation to Seneca Falls,” said Megan Slater, Membership Development Manager at the Chamber. “Exciting things are happening at Northeast College, and we are thrilled to award this community player as our June Business of the Month.”

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO