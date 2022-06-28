ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new strikeout baseball stadium in Lansing

By Tianna Jenkins
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYsbD_0gOlV5AT00

Soon, children in Lansing will be able to play ball thanks to a new strikeout baseball stadium being built at Ferris Park in Lansing.

On Tuesday, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, board members, sponsors, law enforcement officials and, of course, baseball hall of famer John Smoltz moved dirt at a groundbreaking ceremony for the John Smoltz Strikeout Baseball Stadium .

The baseball facility is expected to level the playing field and give neighborhood families an opportunity to play strikeout baseball like in the old days.

Smoltz is a Lansing native and a Waverly High School graduate. He says he can't wait until everything comes together, and he can see the look on the childrens' faces.

"We're going to intergrate this into a place where they'll learn from some of the best. And they will get an opportunity to decide on their own if this is something they want to continue to do," Smoltz said. "We'll create some imagination of knowing how the game is played and teach them the game. But at the end of the day, as long as they are in there playing that's going to be the beauty of it."

The founder of Strikeout Baseball USA, Jeff Lazaros, says they are hoping to get the ball rolling with construction in the next couple of weeks and have a tentative plan to have it built by this fall.

