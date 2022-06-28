ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Rising Pint Pours Festival Tastes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 11th annual Rising Pint Brewfest took place at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on May 14. Brands from more than 50 craft breweries were...

Brewtopia Event Showcases Beer Brands

Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island joined a group of approximately 20 breweries and beer brands to pour at the annual Brewtopia brew fest at The Malted Barley in Westerly on May 15. Held during two sessions throughout the day, the Brewtopia event also featured an unlimited buffet for guests to enjoy while sipping their craft brews on the venue’s three levels. Grey Sail Brewing Brand Ambassador Lou Carvalho poured a variety of selections from the Westerly-based brewery, including Grey Sail Brewing Haze, Ho! New England IPA and Canal Street Ale, a Kölsch-inspired brew and its latest offering. Located in historic downtown Westerly, The Malted Barley is committed to providing guests with the best quality food and beer, while supporting local farmers and breweries.
WESTERLY, RI
Annual Tasting Event Draws Craft Beer Fans

The annual Craft Sippin’ in New Britain tasting and cultural event took place on May 15. Hosted by the New Britain Museum of American Art, the festival featured tastes from a variety of Connecticut craft brewers, along with local cideries and distilleries. Guests enjoyed the festivities on the South Lawn of the museum with music by Sal Basile and free access to its exhibits with admission. The event was sponsored by Ferry Law. Known as the first institution dedicated solely to acquiring American art, the collections at the New Britain Museum of American Art span four centuries of American history, with exhibits featuring Colonial portraiture, the Hudson River School, American impressionism and the Ashcan School, as well as the mural series “The Arts of Life in America” by Thomas Hart Benton.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Louis Latour Wine Dinner Showcases French Selections

Monsieur Touton Selection, Ltd., hosted a five-course Louis Latour Wine Dinner at Washington Prime in Norwalk on May 18. Latour Brand Manager Timothe Cousins of Monsieur Touton Selection, Ltd., educated guests during the dinner courses and Spirits Manager Marcia Passavant presented the dessert course pairing of the portfolio’s new spirit, Wild-Arbor Clear Cream Liqueur. Wines included Beaune 1er Cru Aux Cras 2018, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2018, Aloxe-Corton 1er Cru Les Chaillots 2016 and Château Corton Grancey Grand Cru 2018. For more than 200 years and through 11 generations, Domaine Louis Latour remains family-run and is the largest Grand Cru Domaine in Burgundy, where it creates its renowned French wines. Wild-Arbor Clear Cream Liqueur was paired with the dessert course in a mini espresso cocktail. The clear cream liqueur is a plant-based, non-GMO, gluten- and dairy-free spirit made from natural ingredients with a rich and creamy, chocolate, caramel and vanilla sweetness.
NORWALK, CT
"Wine Spectator" honors Glastonbury restaurant

Wine Spectator has named the winners of its 2022 Restaurant Awards, which honor restaurants for their wine offerings. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from each of the 50 states and more than 70 countries. Locally, 2 Hopewell Bistro in the South Glastonbury section of Glastonbury is...
East Hartford, CT
East Hartford, CT
Lake Compounce will be holding multiple firework shows

BRISTOL – With summer underway, Lake Compounce will be holding two evenings of fireworks for guests in celebration of Independence Day with both set to launch at 9 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. In addition, as part of its Summer’s On events, Lake Compounce fireworks will continue every Saturday...
BRISTOL, CT
Life's a Beach in East Haven

East Haven’s 20th annual Beach Party and Fireworks on June 26 called for fun in the sun on the beach. The afternoon-long event featured food, vendors, and live music including a performance by Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Brescome Barton Highlights Bourbons at Cigar Pairing Dinners

Brescome Barton showcased several fine bourbons in its portfolio during two May bourbon-and-cigar pairing dinners, the first at Red Fox Restaurant in Middletown on May 9 and the second at Powder Ridge in Middlefield on May 20. The Red Fox guests enjoyed a multi-course meal beginning with a Red Fox Barrel Manhattan cocktail featuring the venue’s own selected Bulleit Private Barrel Bourbon. Courses were paired with Ruffino Prosecco Rosé, Penelope Single Barrel Bourbon and Serial Cabernet Sauvignon capped with a dessert and private barrel selection. On May 20, guests enjoyed a three-course meal prepared by the culinary team at Powder Ridge’s Fire at the Ridge Restaurant & Tavern, alongside tastes of Penelope Barrel Strength Bourbon, Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Bourbon and a cocktail featuring Connecticut brand Up n’ Down Rock and Bourbon. A variety of cigars were available at each dinner through The Cigar Social in Middletown.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates 30 Years!

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Located in the heart of New Haven, CT is Wooster St., also known as the “Pizza Capital of Connecticut.” There are several popular restaurants there, that people count among their favorites for great Italian food, and among them is Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant. The Abate family is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Abate Apizza on Wooster St. in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Wendy Wilson
Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
The Yankee Silversmith Inn

In April, I described from whence came my fascination with silent film comedy and introduced to my column Jan Fitzgerald, a woman who would continue to be important in my musical life. In fact, she was responsible for my next big step. Other than my increasing involvement at the Ground Round in my hometown of Hamden, CT (for which I received a free dessert and all the Roy Rogers soft drinks I could consume), my performing opportunities at age 13 were sporadic. I’d play family parties and if there was a piano at the cast party for any of the shows in which I took part in junior high school, I’d make straight for it, playing show tunes I’d picked up listening to the family record collection for hours.
HAMDEN, CT
Charitable Tasting Raises Hospital Funds

The Festival of Wine & Spirits took place on May 14 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bristol. Hosted by the Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, more than 225 fine wines, beers and spirits were available for tasting, along with food from gourmet food stations and a dessert spectacular. Representatives from numerous state wholesalers and Connecticut-made brands poured for guests. All proceeds benefited renovations to the Emergency Center at Bristol Hospital.
BRISTOL, CT
Barbell Club May Rise Again

When Darrisha McIver walks by the abandoned city building that once housed Hill Youth Cooperative Services (HCYS), she remembers jumping double dutch as a kid, staffing ​“The Store” full of after-school snacks, and growing up to become a camp counselor kids looked up to. She also sees...
NEW HAVEN, CT
West Indian Museum Coming to Connecticut

June is National Caribbean American Heritage Month. As of 2010, West Indians became the largest foreign-born population in our state. Now, several groups are working to turn a temporary exhibit into a permanent museum to share and celebrate their culture and history. The temporary exhibit is currently housed in the...
WINDSOR, CT
Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
SIMSBURY, CT
Caribbean Heritage Fest Dances Its Way Downtown

Top: A performer from the Braata Folk Singers. Bottom: Gammy Moses kicks off the eighth annual Caribbean Heritage Festival, the first on the Green in years. Lucy Gellman Photos. Drums sang out over the Upper New Haven Green, slow and steady until they suddenly stopped, and only their echo hung...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol mourns the loss of Art Ward

BRISTOL – City residents mourned the loss of Art Ward, a U.S. Marine, Vietnam veteran, former mayor and city councilor and passionate veterans’ advocate, following his unexpected death Wednesday evening. Ward’s death was announced on his personal Facebook page in a post written by his daughter Kim Ward...
BRISTOL, CT

