Rising Pint Pours Festival Tastes

Monsieur Touton Selection, Ltd., hosted a five-course Louis Latour Wine Dinner at Washington Prime in Norwalk on May 18. Latour Brand Manager Timothe Cousins of Monsieur Touton Selection, Ltd., educated guests during the dinner courses and Spirits Manager Marcia Passavant presented the dessert course pairing of the portfolio’s new spirit, Wild-Arbor Clear Cream Liqueur. Wines included Beaune 1er Cru Aux Cras 2018, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2018, Aloxe-Corton 1er Cru Les Chaillots 2016 and Château Corton Grancey Grand Cru 2018. For more than 200 years and through 11 generations, Domaine Louis Latour remains family-run and is the largest Grand Cru Domaine in Burgundy, where it creates its renowned French wines. Wild-Arbor Clear Cream Liqueur was paired with the dessert course in a mini espresso cocktail. The clear cream liqueur is a plant-based, non-GMO, gluten- and dairy-free spirit made from natural ingredients with a rich and creamy, chocolate, caramel and vanilla sweetness.
