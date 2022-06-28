Eagle Landmark refurbishment complete, returns to La Crosse’s Riverside Park Wednesday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Work refurbishing the Eagle Landmark is complete, according to La Crosse city officials.
Work to reinstall the landmark in Riverside Park begins 10 a.m. Wednesday. Park officials say that Riverside will be closed intermittently while the installation is taking place. Surrounding roads may be closed at times and traffic delays are expected.
